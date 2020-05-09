Global Consumer Data Storage Devices Market Report by Company, Region, Application, Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the Global Consumer Data Storage Devices Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Data Storage Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

Consumer Data Storage Devices are gaining adoption across enterprises, owing to the rapid increase in the amount of data generated by users. Consumer Data Storage Devices help users store data securely and provide accessibility of data to users at any point in time. These devices include Solid State Drives, Hard Disk Drives, Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives and Optical Disks.

Rising amount of HD Video Content is a major factor driving the market. The global Consumer Data Storage Devices Market is expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period due to the established penetration of storage devices among consumers coupled with the competition from cloud storage fueled by growing penetration of the internet in developing nations. The growth of these devices is also expected to be fueled by the growing proliferation of such devices among multiple users.

In 2018, the global Consumer Data Storage Devices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Seagate Technology

Western Digital

Toshiba

Samsung

Sony

Transcend Information

Mitsubishi Chemical

PNY Technologies

Kingston Technology

Corsair

HP

Apple

Lenovo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hard Disk Drive

Solid State Drive

Market segment by Application, split into

Adults

Teenagers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Consumer Data Storage Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Consumer Data Storage Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Data Storage Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

