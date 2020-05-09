Global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) Industry Forecast to 2025 with Top Key Manufacturers
The Global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) development in United States, Europe and China.
Customer Identity Access Management is a solution focused specifically on managing the identity, access and security of software applications, includes the ability to register & customers, manage identities, connect customers to internal and third-party applications, and scale across multiple customer bases, business units and partner offerings.
In 2018, the global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
SAP
IBM
Ping Identity
Okta
Oracle
ForgeRock
Janrain
LoginRadius
iWelcome
Globalsign
Trusona
Acuant
SailPoint
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Goverment
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Media & Entertainment
Educational
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
