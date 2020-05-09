Global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) Industry Forecast to 2025 with Top Key Manufacturers

The Global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) development in United States, Europe and China.

Customer Identity Access Management is a solution focused specifically on managing the identity, access and security of software applications, includes the ability to register & customers, manage identities, connect customers to internal and third-party applications, and scale across multiple customer bases, business units and partner offerings.

In 2018, the global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

SAP

IBM

Ping Identity

Okta

Oracle

ForgeRock

Janrain

LoginRadius

iWelcome

Globalsign

Trusona

Acuant

SailPoint

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Goverment

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Educational

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

