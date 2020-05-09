Global Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS) Protection Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the Global Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS) Protection Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS) Protection development in United States, Europe and China.

The growth in Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) threats due to increasing internet connectivity among a large number of devices ranging from mobile phone to IoT devices is expected to boost the Distributed Denial-of-Service Protection market growth. The first most visible Distributed Denial-of-Service attack was expected to occur in the year 2000 where a large number of multinational companies were affected, where the total cumulative costs of these attacks were expected to cost huge to the companies. Presently the Distributed Denial-of-Service attacks had expanded in terms of rate, volume, technology and landscape from a mere hobby to a particular agenda which include threats from cyber-terrorists, hackers, rival companies, customers, partners etc.

The major driver for the Distributed Denial-of-service (DDoS) protection market is the increase in the frequency, size and advancement in DDoS attacks with the availability of easy to use tools for such attacks.

In 2018, the global Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS) Protection market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2498572

The key players covered in this study

A10 Networks

Genie Networks

ARBOR NETWORKS

Imperva Incapsula

Nexusguard

VeriSign

DOSarrest Internet Security

Cloudflare

Radware

NSFOCUS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Media And Entertainment Sector

BFSI

Healthcare Sector

Transportation

Public Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Retail Sector

IT & Telecom Sector

Energy & Utilities

Others

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2498572

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS) Protection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS) Protection development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS) Protection are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]