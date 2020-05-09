Global Film Dressings Market: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation

The Film Dressings Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Film Dressings market are 3M Company, Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R) (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Molnlycke Health Care (Sweden), ConvaTec, Inc. (United Kingdom), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Derma Sciences, Inc., Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc..



Film dressings is refer as the wound-dressing products. They are extremely flexible, transparent and adhesive. They don’t have capacity to absorb fluid but are able to breathe off the small amounts of fluid by a process known as moisture vapour transpiration (MVT). The market of film dressing is growing due to rise in awareness of people related to personal hygiene. While some of the factors like property of film dressings that it does not control the moisture levels is hindering the market growth.

Market Segmentation: by Type (Traditional Wound Dressings, Advanced Wound Dressings), Application (Wet Wound, Dry Wound), End Use (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Burns, Others)

The Global Film Dressings Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player’s contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.

Market Drivers

Incidence of Diseases such as Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Ulcers and Venous Stasis Ulcers.

Rise in Awareness among the Patients towards Personal Hygiene.

Market Trend

Collaboration and Tie Up Of Leading Players.

Substitutes Available For Film Dressings Process.

Opportunities

Swelling Prevalence of Diabetes Leads to Growth of Film Dressings Market.

Major Market Developments:

In May 2019, 3M Co. acquired Acelity Inc. with an amount of USD 6.7 billion. This acquisition is beneficial in providing advanced wound care technologies and solutions and an excellent complement to health care business.

Smith & Nephew announced the European launch of moleculight i:X, which is a handheld imaging device that can be used to instantly measure wound surface area and visualize the presence of potentially harmful bacteria in it.

“According to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and , it’s denoted that, the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) regulated the device does not contain antimicrobial agents that act on the body and that the guidance is not applicable for those products in which the pDADMAC leaches from the substrate. Leach ability testing is required to be submitted in the 510(k) notice for these devices to demonstrate that the drug does not leach onto the patient”.

The Film Dressings market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Film Dressings Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Film Dressings Market:

The report highlights Film Dressings market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Film Dressings, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Film Dressings Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Film Dressings Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Film Dressings market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Film Dressings Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Film Dressings

Chapter 4: Presenting the Film Dressings Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Film Dressings market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

