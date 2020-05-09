Global Heating Coil for Heat Treatment Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Forecast to 2025
The Global Heating Coil for Heat Treatment Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Heating Coil for Heat Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.
Heat treating (or heat treatment) is a group of industrial and metalworking processes used to alter the physical, and sometimes chemical, properties of a material. The most common application is metallurgical. Heat treatments are also used in the manufacture of many other materials, such as glass. Heat treatment involves the use of heating or chilling, normally to extreme temperatures, to achieve a desired result such as hardening or softening of a material. Heat treatment techniques include annealing, case hardening, precipitation strengthening, tempering, carburizing, normalizing and quenching.
A coil is a heating element attached to the heating unit itself. The heater generates the electric current which flows into the coil. The heating coil transfers the electric energy into heat energy. It may be directly immersed in the medium to heat it up or radiate heat through an open space. The coil may be exposed or covered, depending on its application.
This report studies the global Heating Coil for Heat Treatment market status and forecast, categorizes the global Heating Coil for Heat Treatment market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan and China etc.
In 2018, the global Heating Coil for Heat Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Kanthal
Lindberg / MPH
Lucifer Furnaces
Industrial Furnace Interiors
Sandvik Materials Technology
ZI Heating Element Technologies
Escorts Limited
Kawai Electric Ltd.
Watlow Electric Manufacturing
WATTCO
Tutco
Rama Corp
Marathon Heater
SHANGHAI MINKVON INDUSTRY CO., LTD
Backer Hotwatt, Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Metal Heating Element
Non-metallic Heating Element
Market segment by Application, split into
Annealing
Case Hardening
Precipitation Strengthening
Tempering
Carburizing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
