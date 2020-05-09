Global Heating Coil for Heat Treatment Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Forecast to 2025

The Global Heating Coil for Heat Treatment Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Heating Coil for Heat Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

Heat treating (or heat treatment) is a group of industrial and metalworking processes used to alter the physical, and sometimes chemical, properties of a material. The most common application is metallurgical. Heat treatments are also used in the manufacture of many other materials, such as glass. Heat treatment involves the use of heating or chilling, normally to extreme temperatures, to achieve a desired result such as hardening or softening of a material. Heat treatment techniques include annealing, case hardening, precipitation strengthening, tempering, carburizing, normalizing and quenching.

A coil is a heating element attached to the heating unit itself. The heater generates the electric current which flows into the coil. The heating coil transfers the electric energy into heat energy. It may be directly immersed in the medium to heat it up or radiate heat through an open space. The coil may be exposed or covered, depending on its application.

This report studies the global Heating Coil for Heat Treatment market status and forecast, categorizes the global Heating Coil for Heat Treatment market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan and China etc.

In 2018, the global Heating Coil for Heat Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Kanthal

Lindberg / MPH

Lucifer Furnaces

Industrial Furnace Interiors

Sandvik Materials Technology

ZI Heating Element Technologies

Escorts Limited

Kawai Electric Ltd.

Watlow Electric Manufacturing

WATTCO

Tutco

Rama Corp

Marathon Heater

SHANGHAI MINKVON INDUSTRY CO., LTD

Backer Hotwatt, Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metal Heating Element

Non-metallic Heating Element

Market segment by Application, split into

Annealing

Case Hardening

Precipitation Strengthening

Tempering

Carburizing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Heating Coil for Heat Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Heating Coil for Heat Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

