Global Olefins Industry Demand, In Depth Analysis and Forecast Study 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Olefins Market” has been added to orbis research database.

This report focuses on the Global Olefins Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Olefins development in United States, Europe and China.

Olefins are some of the most important building blocks or raw materials for several key chemical products and intermediates. Olefins are mainly produced by cracking of crude oil, naphtha or natural gas. Olefins are used to manufacture several key plastics, polymers and resins such as Polyethylene, Polypropylene. Examples of olefins include, ethylene, propylene and butadiene.

Companies have started using Roto Dynamic Reactor Technology due to its energy efficiency. This is an innovative olefin cracking technology invented in 2017 and improves the olefin production with lesser energy consumption. This hydrocarbon cracking method based technology, saves non-renewable resources and reduces impurity generation from ethylene cracking.

In 2018, the global Olefins market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Saudi Industries Corporation(SABIC)

DowDuPont

ExxonMobil Chemical

Royal Dutch Shell

China Petroleum & Chemical

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacture

Industriay

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Olefins status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Olefins development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Olefins are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

