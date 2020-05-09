Global Project Tracking Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2025 Forecast Period

The Global Project Tracking Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Project Tracking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Project management software is software used for project planning, scheduling, resource allocation and change management. It allows project managers (PMs), stakeholders and users to control costs and manage budgeting, quality management and documentation and also may be used as an administration system.

In 2018, the global Project Tracking Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2992368 .

The key players covered in this study

Bitrix24

Clubhouse

Freedcamp

Hygger

Pivotal Tracker

Redbooth

Targetprocess

Teamweek

Agantty

Airtable

Asana

Easynote

Hibox

Hitask

KanbanFlow

MeisterTask

Pipefy

Podio

Process Street

Quire

Streamtime

Trello

Wrike

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

Hybrid

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Education

Public Sector

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

If enquiry before buying this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2992368 .

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Project Tracking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Project Tracking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]