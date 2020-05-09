Global Retail Banking IT Spending Market 2020 | status and outlook Growth Challenges & Top key Players, Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Retail Banking IT Spending market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Retail Banking IT Spending market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The demand for IT products and services is growing in the banking sector because of a shift in the methodology of performing banking functions. Several banks are increasing their IT expenditure to offer improved services to customers and improve brand loyalty. Apart from spending on core hardware, software, and services, retail banks spend on a number of emerging technologies such as core banking, analytical technologies, internal operations, online banking, mobile banking, and channel management.

Over the past few years, the modalities of customer experience in banking have changed drastically. The retail banking sector has an imminent need to keep up with the pace at which customers are switching over to smart devices to fulfil their banking requirements.

Many foreign banks are expected to invest in IT infrastructure in the banking industry by forming strategic alliances with regional banks over the next four years. With this, the services segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing domain of the retail banking IT spending market until 2019.

In 2017, the global Retail Banking IT Spending market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Dell

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Core Banking

Online Banking

Mobile Banking

Channel Management

Internal Operations

Analytical Technologies

Increased Internet Penetration

Market segment by Application, split into

Hardware

Software

Services

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Retail Banking IT Spending in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Retail Banking IT Spending are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Retail Banking IT Spending Manufacturers

Retail Banking IT Spending Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Retail Banking IT Spending Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Retail Banking IT Spending market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

