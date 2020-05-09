Global Roof Coating Market 2020-2025:Types, Services, Size, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities & Top Players Analysis
Roof Coating are designed for protecting and extending the useful service life of roof assemblies for new construction and more commonly, existing roof coverings, such as BUR, metal, modified bitumen, single ply membranes, and spray polyurethane foam.
The global Roof Coating market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Roof Coating by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Elastomeric Roof Coating
Tiles Roof Coating
Metal Roof Coating
Bituminous Roof Coating
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
AkzoNobel
PPG
Sherwin-Williams
RPM
BASF SE
Nippon
Dow
Gardner-Gibson
Kansai Paint
Hempel A/S
National Coatings
Henry Company
GAF
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Education Building
Healthcare Building
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Roof Coating Industry
Figure Roof Coating Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Roof Coating
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Roof Coating
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Roof Coating
Table Global Roof Coating Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Roof Coating Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Elastomeric Roof Coating
Table Major Company List of Elastomeric Roof Coating
3.1.2 Tiles Roof Coating
Table Major Company List of Tiles Roof Coating
3.1.3 Metal Roof Coating
Table Major Company List of Metal Roof Coating
3.1.4 Bituminous Roof Coating
Table Major Company List of Bituminous Roof Coating
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Roof Coating Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Roof Coating Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Roof Coating Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Roof Coating Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Roof Coating Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Roof Coating Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 AkzoNobel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 AkzoNobel Profile
Table AkzoNobel Overview List
4.1.2 AkzoNobel Products & Services
4.1.3 AkzoNobel Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of AkzoNobel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 PPG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 PPG Profile
Table PPG Overview List
4.2.2 PPG Products & Services
4.2.3 PPG Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of PPG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Sherwin-Williams (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Profile
Table Sherwin-Williams Overview List
4.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Products & Services
4.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Sherwin-Williams (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 RPM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 RPM Profile
Table RPM Overview List
4.4.2 RPM Products & Services
4.4.3 RPM Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of RPM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 BASF SE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 BASF SE Profile
Table BASF SE Overview List
4.5.2 BASF SE Products & Services
4.5.3 BASF SE Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of BASF SE (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Nippon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Nippon Profile
Table Nippon Overview List
4.6.2 Nippon Products & Services
4.6.3 Nippon Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Nippon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Dow (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Dow Profile
Table Dow Overview List
4.7.2 Dow Products & Services
4.7.3 Dow Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Dow (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Gardner-Gibson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Gardner-Gibson Profile
Table Gardner-Gibson Overview List
4.8.2 Gardner-Gibson Products & Services
4.8.3 Gardner-Gibson Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Gardner-Gibson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Kansai Paint (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Kansai Paint Profile
Table Kansai Paint Overview List
4.9.2 Kansai Paint Products & Services
4.9.3 Kansai Paint Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kansai Paint (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Hempel A/S (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Hempel A/S Profile
Table Hempel A/S Overview List
4.10.2 Hempel A/S Products & Services
4.10.3 Hempel A/S Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hempel A/S (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 National Coatings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 National Coatings Profile
Table National Coatings Overview List
4.11.2 National Coatings Products & Services
4.11.3 National Coatings Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of National Coatings (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Henry Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Henry Company Profile
Table Henry Company Overview List
4.12.2 Henry Company Products & Services
4.12.3 Henry Company Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Henry Company (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 GAF (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 GAF Profile
Table GAF Overview List
4.13.2 GAF Products & Services
4.13.3 GAF Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of GAF (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Roof Coating Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Roof Coating Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Roof Coating Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Roof Coating Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Roof Coating Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Roof Coating Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Roof Coating Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Roof Coating Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Roof Coating MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Roof Coating Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Roof Coating Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Residential Building
Figure Roof Coating Demand in Residential Building, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Roof Coating Demand in Residential Building, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Commercial Building
Figure Roof Coating Demand in Commercial Building, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Roof Coating Demand in Commercial Building, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Education Building
Figure Roof Coating Demand in Education Building, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Roof Coating Demand in Education Building, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Healthcare Building
Figure Roof Coating Demand in Healthcare Building, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Roof Coating Demand in Healthcare Building, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.5 Demand in Others
Figure Roof Coating Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Roof Coating Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Roof Coating Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Roof Coating Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Roof Coating Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Roof Coating Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Roof Coating Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Roof Coating Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Roof Coating Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Roof Coating Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Roof Coating Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Roof Coating Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Roof Coating Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Roof Coating Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Roof Coating Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Roof Coating Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
