Global Roof Coating Market 2020-2025:Types, Services, Size, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities & Top Players Analysis

Roof Coating are designed for protecting and extending the useful service life of roof assemblies for new construction and more commonly, existing roof coverings, such as BUR, metal, modified bitumen, single ply membranes, and spray polyurethane foam.

The global Roof Coating market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Roof Coating by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Elastomeric Roof Coating

Tiles Roof Coating

Metal Roof Coating

Bituminous Roof Coating

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

AkzoNobel

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

RPM

BASF SE

Nippon

Dow

Gardner-Gibson

Kansai Paint

Hempel A/S

National Coatings

Henry Company

GAF

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Education Building

Healthcare Building

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Roof Coating Industry

Figure Roof Coating Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Roof Coating

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Roof Coating

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Roof Coating

Table Global Roof Coating Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Roof Coating Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Elastomeric Roof Coating

Table Major Company List of Elastomeric Roof Coating

3.1.2 Tiles Roof Coating

Table Major Company List of Tiles Roof Coating

3.1.3 Metal Roof Coating

Table Major Company List of Metal Roof Coating

3.1.4 Bituminous Roof Coating

Table Major Company List of Bituminous Roof Coating

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Roof Coating Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Roof Coating Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Roof Coating Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Roof Coating Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Roof Coating Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Roof Coating Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 AkzoNobel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 AkzoNobel Profile

Table AkzoNobel Overview List

4.1.2 AkzoNobel Products & Services

4.1.3 AkzoNobel Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of AkzoNobel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 PPG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 PPG Profile

Table PPG Overview List

4.2.2 PPG Products & Services

4.2.3 PPG Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of PPG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Sherwin-Williams (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Profile

Table Sherwin-Williams Overview List

4.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Products & Services

4.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sherwin-Williams (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 RPM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 RPM Profile

Table RPM Overview List

4.4.2 RPM Products & Services

4.4.3 RPM Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of RPM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 BASF SE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 BASF SE Profile

Table BASF SE Overview List

4.5.2 BASF SE Products & Services

4.5.3 BASF SE Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of BASF SE (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Nippon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Nippon Profile

Table Nippon Overview List

4.6.2 Nippon Products & Services

4.6.3 Nippon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nippon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Dow (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Dow Profile

Table Dow Overview List

4.7.2 Dow Products & Services

4.7.3 Dow Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dow (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Gardner-Gibson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Gardner-Gibson Profile

Table Gardner-Gibson Overview List

4.8.2 Gardner-Gibson Products & Services

4.8.3 Gardner-Gibson Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Gardner-Gibson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Kansai Paint (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Kansai Paint Profile

Table Kansai Paint Overview List

4.9.2 Kansai Paint Products & Services

4.9.3 Kansai Paint Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kansai Paint (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Hempel A/S (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Hempel A/S Profile

Table Hempel A/S Overview List

4.10.2 Hempel A/S Products & Services

4.10.3 Hempel A/S Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hempel A/S (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 National Coatings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 National Coatings Profile

Table National Coatings Overview List

4.11.2 National Coatings Products & Services

4.11.3 National Coatings Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of National Coatings (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Henry Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Henry Company Profile

Table Henry Company Overview List

4.12.2 Henry Company Products & Services

4.12.3 Henry Company Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Henry Company (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 GAF (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 GAF Profile

Table GAF Overview List

4.13.2 GAF Products & Services

4.13.3 GAF Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of GAF (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Roof Coating Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Roof Coating Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Roof Coating Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Roof Coating Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Roof Coating Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Roof Coating Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Roof Coating Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Roof Coating Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Roof Coating MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Roof Coating Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Roof Coating Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Residential Building

Figure Roof Coating Demand in Residential Building, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Roof Coating Demand in Residential Building, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Commercial Building

Figure Roof Coating Demand in Commercial Building, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Roof Coating Demand in Commercial Building, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Education Building

Figure Roof Coating Demand in Education Building, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Roof Coating Demand in Education Building, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Healthcare Building

Figure Roof Coating Demand in Healthcare Building, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Roof Coating Demand in Healthcare Building, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Others

Figure Roof Coating Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Roof Coating Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Roof Coating Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Roof Coating Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Roof Coating Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Roof Coating Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Roof Coating Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Roof Coating Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Roof Coating Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Roof Coating Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Roof Coating Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Roof Coating Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Roof Coating Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Roof Coating Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Roof Coating Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Roof Coating Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Roof Coating Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Roof Coating Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

