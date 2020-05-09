Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Is Expected To Grow Exponentially In Upcoming Years | Umicore, Glencore, Retriev Technologies, Raw Materials Company (RMC)

Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Umicore, Glencore, Retriev Technologies, Raw Materials Company (RMC), International Metals Reclamation Company (INMETCO), Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT), American Manganese (AMI), Sitrasa, TES-AMM, Li-Cycle Technology. Conceptual analysis of the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market product types, application wise segmented study. Pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics, Exploration of major regional segmentation based on how the market is predicted to grow.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw83

Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is valued approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.1 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Lithium ion batteries are used in vast quantities in electronic and household devices. These batteries are widely used in end use industries owing to its high energy density, high voltages and low weight to volume ratio. These batteries have an expected lifespan of 3-5 years, with the increasing usage in end use industries, large waste stream of lithium ion battery is being generated. Lithium ion batteries contain toxic and flammable components, as well as valuable metals such as Li, Ni. For these reasons, there are benefits to recycling used LIBs, instead of disposal in landfills. In addition, improper methods of recycling and disposing of the battery result in contamination of the ground water, as lead and sulphuric acid get seeped into the soil. Again, if the batteries are disposed in rivers, lakes, streams and others, the hazardous components lead and sulphuric acid can threaten aquatic life. Thus, growing demand for recycled products & materials, demand for smart devices and industrial goods increase the demand for battery recycling. For instance, as per Recycling International, about 67, 000 tons of lithium ion batteries were recycled in china and about 18,000 tones in South Korea in 2018. Further, government subsidies to encourage battery recycling is further creating growth prospects in the market. However, safety issues associated with the storage and transportation of disbursed batteries is anticipated to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising growing automotive industry, need for industrial applications would create lucrative growth prospects for the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market across Asia-Pacific region.

Key highlights of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling report:

Key players:

Umicore, Glencore, Retriev Technologies, Raw Materials Company (RMC), International Metals Reclamation Company (INMETCO), Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT), American Manganese (AMI), Sitrasa, TES-AMM, Li-Cycle Technology

Market Segmentation:

By Chemistry ( Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-manganese Oxide Spinal(LMO), Lithium-titanite Oxide (Li-TO), Lithium-nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), Lithium-cobalt Oxide (Li-CO)), Industry (Automotive, Power, Marine & Industrial )

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Market Segment by Regions 2013 2017 2022 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2025) United States xx xx xx xx% xx% EU xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% India xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

Click to get Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Research Sample PDF Copy Here

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw83

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report delivers a basic overview of the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information. What’s more, the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary qualitative research for data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry-related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs, and tables. The report answers future development trends of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling based on stating the current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market.

Click here for Full Copy of Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw83

The report covers the following chapters

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period. • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities. • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling industry • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market. • Global Macro Comparison – The global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size, percentage of GDP, and average Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Check Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw83

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/