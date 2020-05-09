Offshore Decommissioning Market Is Expected To Grow Exponentially In Upcoming Years | Halliburton, Petrofac, Weatherford, Schlumberger, Technipfmc

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Halliburton, Petrofac, Weatherford, Schlumberger, Technipfmc, John Wood Group, Ramboll, Oceaneering, Royal Dutch Shell, Aker Solutions. Conceptual analysis of the Offshore Decommissioning Market product types, application wise segmented study. Pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics, Exploration of major regional segmentation based on how the market is predicted to grow.

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market is valued approximately at USD 5.84 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 4.71% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Decommissioning includes the disposal of the equipment used in offshore oil production and safe plugging of the hole in the earth’s surface. Decommissioning is a constantly developing market in the petroleum industry. It is the last stage of any offshore oil & gas project. The operations of decommissioning help in maintaining safety and sanity of the offshore environment. Growing number of aging offshore oil and gas platforms along with declining prices of crude oil are few major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to World Economic Forum, there are 1,943 offshore oil rigs around the world in March 2019, represent an increase from 1,470 since 2015. Further, offshore oil platforms have an enormous existence, physically, environmentally and financially. According to EurekAlert Organization, around 6,000 rigs pump petroleum and natural gas are present across the globe. Thus, the growing number of offshore oil & gas platform is on increasing trend across the globe that would increases utilization of offshore decommissioning thereby, the market is growing at significant rate over the forecast period. Moreover, innovative technology for landscape reversal and increasing amount of investment in the oil & gas industry are the factors likely to create opportunities for the market growth in the near future. However, high cost of offshore decommissioning along with lack of technology infrastructure and regulatory monitoring are few factors anticipated to restraining the growth of global offshore decommissioning market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Offshore Decommissioning market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region in terms of revenue and market share owing to rising number of offshore oil & gas platforms in the region. However, North America is expected to exhibit at high growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026 owing to the presence of the Gulf of Mexico offshore oil reserves thereby, driving the demand for North America offshore decommissioning market in the region.

Key highlights of the Global Offshore Decommissioning report:

Key players:

Halliburton, Petrofac, Weatherford, Schlumberger, Technipfmc, John Wood Group, Ramboll, Oceaneering, Royal Dutch Shell, Aker Solutions Market Segmentation:

By Service (Project Management, Engineering, and Planning, Well Plugging & Abandonment, Permitting & Regulatory Compliance, Others), by Structure (Topsides, Substructure, Subsea Infrastructure), by Depth (Shallow Water, Deep Water), by Removal (Complete Removal, Partial Removal, Leave in Place)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Market Segment by Regions 2013 2017 2022 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2025) United States xx xx xx xx% xx% EU xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% India xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report delivers a basic overview of the Offshore Decommissioning industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information. What’s more, the Offshore Decommissioning industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary qualitative research for data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry-related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs, and tables. The report answers future development trends of Offshore Decommissioning based on stating the current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Offshore Decommissioning Market.

The report covers the following chapters

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Offshore Decommissioning market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period. • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Offshore Decommissioning market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities. • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the Offshore Decommissioning industry • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the Offshore Decommissioning market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the Offshore Decommissioning market. • Global Macro Comparison – The global Offshore Decommissioning market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Offshore Decommissioning market size, percentage of GDP, and average Offshore Decommissioning market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The Offshore Decommissioning market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Offshore Decommissioning market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average Offshore Decommissioning market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global Offshore Decommissioning market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

