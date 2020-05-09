Onion Powder Market Overview 2020, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2025
Onion powder is commercially prepared by dehydrating fresh onions in a controlled environment without altering their nutrient content. It consists of several vital nutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, Vitamin B-6 and C, manganese, calcium, iron, cholesterol, folate, fiber, potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium. Onion powder is used to impart the flavor of fresh onions in the preparation of a variety of food products such as snacks, salads, soups and gravies. Since onions are perishable in nature, onion powder is now being preferred by consumers due to its long shelf life and availability throughout the year.
Global Onion Powder Market Trends:
In the food industry, onion powder is widely used as a flavoring agent in seasonings, condiments, dry rubs, marinades, dips, and various ready-to-eat food items. Hectic lifestyles and changing dietary habits of consumers have led to a demand for instant food products which is providing a thrust to the growth of the onion powder market. Moreover, the consumption of onion powder is rising among the working population as it eliminates the hassle of chopping onions and saves time. However, the production of onion powder is dependent on the supply of onions which is highly influenced by environmental factors such as rainfall. The unavailability of onions can cause price fluctuation, thereby affecting the profitability of onion powder manufacturers.
