PACS and RIS Market Growth Scope, Trends, Demand, Outlook to 2027 – McKesson, General Electric, Fujifilm Holdings, Koninklijke, Siemens, Cerner, IBM, Allscripts, Agfa-Gevaert, INFINITT North America

Pune, Mar 25,2020

A cloud-based Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) solution is an online process to store patient data and digital images. In a cloud-based PACS, patient data files are automatically transferred and stored in the cloud at the time of their creation. Users can access the patient data anywhere, and anytime. PAC system vendor keeps all of the software and hardware at an offsite cloud location. A Radiology Information System (RIS) is a software solution that will help the staff keep better tabs on each patient being treated.

The PACS and RIS market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as increasing cloud based solutions demand, increased use of cloud-based PACS by large hospitals and diagnostic centers. Moreover, the emerging regional market, and due to a rising awareness and concern for diseases among consumers, the adoption of diagnostic imaging is rapidly increasing, ensuing a generation of amplified imaging data for picture archiving offers opportunities in the growth of the market.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the PACS and RIS market in the forecast period, due to presence of large number of PACS companies in the U.S. and favorable government regulations in this region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to the new product launches with broaden applications and growing awareness are expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

The Report analyzes factors affecting PACS and RIS market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the PACS and RIS market in these regions.

The Report also includes the profiles of key PACS and RIS companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the PACS and RIS market include, McKesson Corporation, General Electric, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Cerner Corporation, IBM Corporation, Allscripts, Agfa-Gevaert Group, and INFINITT North America Inc. among others

