Permanent Magnet Motor Market Is Expected To Grow Exponentially In Upcoming Years | Benchmarking, ABB, GE, Siemens, Yaskawa

Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Benchmarking, ABB, GE, Siemens, Yaskawa, Rockwell, Nidec, Ametek, Toshiba Corporation, Emerson. Conceptual analysis of the Permanent Magnet Motor Market product types, application wise segmented study. Pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics, Exploration of major regional segmentation based on how the market is predicted to grow.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw161

Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market is valued approximately at USD 29.32 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A permanent magnet motor is a kind of brushless electric motor that uses permanent magnets rather than winding in the field. Permanent magnet motors are more efficient than motors or induction motor with field windings for specific high-efficiency applications such as electric vehicles. Permanent magnet motors are mainly used in several industrial applications, in order to enhance the efficiencies of the machines. Forklifts, railroad (switchers, track, crossing gates), robots, marine pumps, amusement rides and blower drives, are few of the main examples where permanent magnet motors are used. Rise in demand in industrial & agricultural sectors coupled with increasing demand for energy-efficient & low-cost maintenance motors are the major factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, during the period of 2017-18, food grain production was estimated at record 284.83 million tons, and the Government of India is targeting to increase food grain production with 285.2 million tons in 2018-19. Similarly, In United Kingdom, agriculture contributed around USD 26 billion revenues and approximately USD 9.4 billion of Gross Value Added to the UK economy in 2015, as per the report released by development economics. Thus, rising agricultural activities worldwide has positively impacting the demand for Permanent Magnet Motor around the world. Moreover, widespread awareness of green vehicles among customers is also the prime factor strengthening the adoption for permanent magnet motors across the world. However, high initial cost of permanent magnet motor coupled with fluctuating prices of raw material are few factors anticipated to limiting the growth of global Permanent Magnet Motor market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Permanent Magnet Motor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region in terms of revenue and market share owing to increase in demand for energy-efficient motors for end-use applications such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles,and automobiles in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit at high growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026 owing to rapidly growing oil & gas industries result in the increased power requirements would surge the demand for high-pressure pumps thus, driving the permanent magnet motor market in the region.

Key highlights of the Global Permanent Magnet Motor report:

Key players:

Benchmarking, ABB, GE, Siemens, Yaskawa, Rockwell, Nidec, Ametek, Toshiba Corporation, Emerson.

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Permanent Magnet Alternate Current Motor (PMAC), Permanent Magnet Direct Current Motor (PMDC), Brushless DC Motors), End User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Market Segment by Regions 2013 2017 2022 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2025) United States xx xx xx xx% xx% EU xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% India xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

Click to get Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Research Sample PDF Copy Here

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw161

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report delivers a basic overview of the Permanent Magnet Motor industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information. What’s more, the Permanent Magnet Motor industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary qualitative research for data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry-related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs, and tables. The report answers future development trends of Permanent Magnet Motor based on stating the current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Permanent Magnet Motor Market.

Click here for Full Copy of Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw161

The report covers the following chapters

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Permanent Magnet Motor market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period. • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Permanent Magnet Motor market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities. • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the Permanent Magnet Motor industry • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the Permanent Magnet Motor market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the Permanent Magnet Motor market. • Global Macro Comparison – The global Permanent Magnet Motor market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Permanent Magnet Motor market size, percentage of GDP, and average Permanent Magnet Motor market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The Permanent Magnet Motor market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Permanent Magnet Motor market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average Permanent Magnet Motor market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Check Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw161

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/