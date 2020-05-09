Plastic Fasteners Market Is Expected To Grow Exponentially In Upcoming Years | Illinois Tool Works, Araymond, Nifco, Stanley Black & Decker, Bossard Group

Global Plastic Fasteners Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Illinois Tool Works, Araymond, Nifco, Stanley Black & Decker, Bossard Group, Arconic, Penn Engineering, Shamrock International Fasteners, Volt Industrial Plastics. Conceptual analysis of the Plastic Fasteners Market product types, application wise segmented study. Pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics, Exploration of major regional segmentation based on how the market is predicted to grow.

Global Plastic Fasteners Market is valued approximately at USD 4.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Plastic fasteners are fundamentally the plastic parts that are used to join or fix two objects together. Plastic screws, nuts, bolts, threaded rods, washers, and balls are examples of plastic fasteners. These plastic fasteners are manufactured utilizing two methods mainly plastic and machining molding. Plastic fasteners present corrosion resistance and high durability. Increasing investments in residential and non-residential construction sectors coupled with surging electronic industries, and automotive industry are key driving factors of market growth. Automotive industry is the primary consumer of plastic fasteners. Plastic fasteners are gaining in popularity in the auto industry in making rivets, plugs, bushes, clips, grommets, nuts, screws, and cable ties. since they are chemical and acid resilient, non-conductive, and have a much higher tolerance for revelation with water and humidity. Thus, growth in automotive industry is increasing demand for plastic fasteners hence contributing towards market growth. For instance, as per European Automobile Manufacturers Association, in 2018, world motor vehicle production reached 98.1 million units that is as compared to 77.5 million in 2010. Further, High Demand for Electric Vehicles is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, use of structural Adhesives as a substitute of Plastic Fasteners impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Plastic Fasteners market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing government investments in construction and automotive sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Plastic Fasteners market across Asia-Pacific region.

Key highlights of the Global Plastic Fasteners report:

Key players:

Illinois Tool Works, Araymond, Nifco, Stanley Black & Decker, Bossard Group, Arconic, Penn Engineering, Shamrock International Fasteners, Volt Industrial Plastics.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Rivets & Push-In Clips, Cable Clips & Ties, Threaded Fasteners, Washers & Spacers, Grommets & Bushings, Wall Plugs Others) By End User (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Market Segment by Regions 2013 2017 2022 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2025) United States xx xx xx xx% xx% EU xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% India xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report delivers a basic overview of the Plastic Fasteners industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information. What’s more, the Plastic Fasteners industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary qualitative research for data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry-related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs, and tables. The report answers future development trends of Plastic Fasteners based on stating the current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Plastic Fasteners Market.

The report covers the following chapters

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Plastic Fasteners market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period. • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Plastic Fasteners market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities. • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the Plastic Fasteners industry • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the Plastic Fasteners market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the Plastic Fasteners market. • Global Macro Comparison – The global Plastic Fasteners market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Plastic Fasteners market size, percentage of GDP, and average Plastic Fasteners market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The Plastic Fasteners market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Plastic Fasteners market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average Plastic Fasteners market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global Plastic Fasteners market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

