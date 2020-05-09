Polyacrylate Market Overview 2020: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Polyacrylate Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Polyacrylate Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Polyacrylate development in United States, Europe and China.

Global Polyacrylate market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polyacrylate.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF SE

Arkema

The DOW Chemical

LG Chem

Evonik Industries AG

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals

Lucite International

Nippon Shokubai

Sanyo Chemical

Kao Corporation

Incopack

RSD Polymers Pvt Ltd

YiXing Mas Chemical

Yixing Danson Science Technology

Polyacrylate Breakdown Data by Type

Poly(Ethyl Acrylate)

Poly(Methyl Acrylate)

Poly(Butyl Acrylate)

Other

Polyacrylate Breakdown Data by Application

Adhesives

Paints & Coatings

Dispersants

Other

Polyacrylate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

