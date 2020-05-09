Polyacrylate Market Overview 2020: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025
The Global Polyacrylate Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Polyacrylate development in United States, Europe and China.
Global Polyacrylate market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polyacrylate.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF SE
Arkema
The DOW Chemical
LG Chem
Evonik Industries AG
Sumitomo Seika Chemicals
Lucite International
Nippon Shokubai
Sanyo Chemical
Kao Corporation
Incopack
RSD Polymers Pvt Ltd
YiXing Mas Chemical
Yixing Danson Science Technology
Polyacrylate Breakdown Data by Type
Poly(Ethyl Acrylate)
Poly(Methyl Acrylate)
Poly(Butyl Acrylate)
Other
Polyacrylate Breakdown Data by Application
Adhesives
Paints & Coatings
Dispersants
Other
Polyacrylate Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
