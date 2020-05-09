Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2025

In 2017, the global Public Relations (PR) Tools market size was 2660 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5940 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Public Relations (PR) Tools market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Public Relations (PR) Tools market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

“Public relation is a strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organizations and their publics.” Public relations can also be defined as the practice of managing communication between an organization and its publics.

This report covered the Publishing tools, Social Media Monitoring & Management, Content Creation and Distribution, Data Aggregation, Monitoring, and Analysis and Relationship Management.

The Public Relations (PR) Tools industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Outbrain

Google

Business Wire

Salesforce

Meltwater

Cision AB

AirPR Software

IrisPR Software

ISentia

Onalytica

Prezly

IPR Software

TrendKite

Agility

Red Wheat

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Publishing Tools

Social Media Monitoring & Management

Content Creation and Distribution

Data Aggregation, Monitoring and Analysis

Relationship Management

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Public Sector

IT & Telecom & Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Public Relations (PR) Tools in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Public Relations (PR) Tools are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

