Research Details Developments in the 3D Sensing Technology Market Global Analysis, Trends, Size, Outlook and Forecasts to 2025

This report focuses on the Global 3D Sensing Technology Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Sensing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

Based on end-use industry, the 3D sensing technology market is segmented into consumer electronics, media & entertainment, automotive, security & surveillance, industrial, and others. Consumer electronics segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is mainly due to the rising number of next generation smartphones around the globe.

In terms of value, North America was the leading contributor to the global 3D sensing technology market in 2017. The contribution is primarily due to the booming 3D sensing technology marketplace along with the presence of well-established players across the region, especially driven by the U.S. and Canada.

In 2018, the global 3D Sensing Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AMS AG

Infineon Technologies

Sony

Intel

Ifm Electronic

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Finisar

II-VI Incorporated

Lumentum Holdings

Himax Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stereoscopic Vision

Structured Light Pattern

Time of Flight

Ultrasound

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Security & Surveillance

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Sensing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Sensing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Sensing Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

