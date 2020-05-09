Research Details Developments in the 3D Sensing Technology Market Global Analysis, Trends, Size, Outlook and Forecasts to 2025
This report focuses on the Global 3D Sensing Technology Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Sensing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
Based on end-use industry, the 3D sensing technology market is segmented into consumer electronics, media & entertainment, automotive, security & surveillance, industrial, and others. Consumer electronics segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is mainly due to the rising number of next generation smartphones around the globe.
In terms of value, North America was the leading contributor to the global 3D sensing technology market in 2017. The contribution is primarily due to the booming 3D sensing technology marketplace along with the presence of well-established players across the region, especially driven by the U.S. and Canada.
In 2018, the global 3D Sensing Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AMS AG
Infineon Technologies
Sony
Intel
Ifm Electronic
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
Finisar
II-VI Incorporated
Lumentum Holdings
Himax Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Stereoscopic Vision
Structured Light Pattern
Time of Flight
Ultrasound
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Media & Entertainment
Automotive
Security & Surveillance
Industrial
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D Sensing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D Sensing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Sensing Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
