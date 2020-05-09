Sports Betting Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis, Business Growth, Applications, Emerging Opportunities And Forecast 2025
This report studies the global sports betting market, analyzes and researches the state of development and forecasts of sports betting in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the key players of the global market, such as
lottery
William Hill
Bet365
Ladbrokes
Paddy Power
Bwin
Betfair
Unibet
Paddy Power Betfair
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
Association Football (Soccer)
American football
Basketball
Hockey
Mixed Martial Arts
Boxing
Market segment by application, sports bets can be divided into
draw games
Instant games
Lotto
Numbers Games
Other
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the sports betting industry
1.1 Overview of the
sports betting market 1.1.1 Scope of sports betting products
1.1.2 Market status and outlook
1.2 Size and analysis of the world sports betting market by region (2013- 2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Sports betting market by type
1.3.1 Association football
1.3 .2 American football
1.3.3 Basketball
1.3.4 Hockey
1.3.5 Mixed martial arts
1.3.6 Boxing
1.4 End-user sports betting market / Application
1.4.1 Draw games
1.4.2 Instant games
1.4.3 Loto
1.4.4 Number games
1.4.5 Others
Chapter Two: Analysis of the global sports betting competition by players
2.1 Size of the sports betting market (value) by players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Differences in products / services
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2. 4 Technological trends of the future
Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Best Players)
3.1 Lottery
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Company / Company Presentation
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Sports Betting Revenues ( million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent developments
3.2 William Hill
3.2.1 Company profile
3.2.2 General overview of activities / companies
3.2.3 Products, services and solutions
3.2.4 Revenues from sports betting (millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent developments
3.3 Bet365
3.3. 1 Company profile
3.3.2 Presentation of the main activity / of the company
3.3.3
Continuation of the product….
