Syngas Chemicals Market 2020: Global In-Depth Analysis, Top Companies Analysis and Strong Application Scope by 2025

This report focuses on the Global Syngas Chemicals Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Syngas Chemicals development in United States, Europe and China.

Syngas chemicals are primarily produced from synthesis gas, a gaseous mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide. The prime compound obtained from catalytic reaction of syngas is methanol. Methanol is further utilized to produce other Industryly important chemicals such as formaldehyde, and acetyls.

Coal gasification as feedstock is being widely used to increase petrochemicals production in general and specifically syngas. Petrochemical companies in China developed coal-based liquid fuels as a raw material to reduce its dependency on imported oil. The Chinese government is also encouraging petrochemical companies to use coal as feedstock to reduce oil and gas imports. Chinese and Indian companies should adopt coal gasification technologies to reduce dependence on imported oil and gas.

In 2018, the global Syngas Chemicals market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Celanese

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

China National Petroleum

East-Man Chemical

Methanex

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Methanol

Acetyls

Formaldehyde & Resins

Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether(MTBE)

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacture

Industriay

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Syngas Chemicals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Syngas Chemicals development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Syngas Chemicals are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

