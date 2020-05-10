Business Process as a Service BPaaS Market 2020: Global Analysis By Top Industry Players Accenture PLC Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Fujitsu Limited, Genpact, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Se

The Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) is offered by companies to assist businesses to enable BPO over mobile platforms while reducing labor count through automation. The BPaaS model is accessible through internet-based technologies. Advancements in technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning has led to robust adoption of the service by the enterprises in developed as well as developing nations. BFSI companies are increasingly adopting the services for the optimization of their business processes.

The BPaaS market is anticipated to witness optimal growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a growing need for cost-effective IT infrastructure and data accessibility coupled with increasing adoption of cloud-based services among industries. Furthermore, the surging demand for business process analytics is expected to propel the market growth. However, cybersecurity threats may hamper the growth of the BPaaS market. Nonetheless, the growing adoption of cloud computing in the developing countries is likely to offer growth opportunities to the players operating in the BPaaS market.

Leading Business Process as a Service BPaaS Market Players: – Accenture PLC

Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Fujitsu Limited, Genpact, IBM Corporation,

Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Wipro Limited

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Business Process as a Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of BPaaS market with detailed market segmentation by offerings, application, deployment, end user industry, and geography. The global BPaaS market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading BPaaS market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global BPaaS market is segmented on the basis of offerings, application, deployment, and end user industry. Based on offerings, the market is segmented as professional service and managed service. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as finance and accounting, analytics and reporting, digital asset management, supply chain management, and others. By deployment, the market is segmented as on premise and cloud. The market on the basis of the end user industry is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceutical, and others.

Major Determinant/ Factors about the Report:

• Analyzing the overall size of the individual markets through the percentage split with the help of primary and secondary research

• Analyzing the several market segments and sub segments

• Analyzing the supply and demand sides of the Business Process as a Service BPaaS Market ecosystem.

• Analyzing the market trends in various regions and countries, supported by ongoing research and development in these regions

