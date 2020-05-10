Butternut Squash Industry 2020 Market Manufactures Strategy Analysis, Share Estimation, Product Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast 2025

Latest Market Research report on Global Butternut Squash Market is an in-depth study and analysis of the market by our industry size, share, growth, and trends and forecast to 2025. The report covers a vast expanse of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions, among others. With the extent of information filled in the report, the presentation and style of the Global Butternut Squash Market report is a noteworthy.

Butternut Squash, which is also known as butternut pumpkin or gramma in Australia and New Zealand, is a type of winter squash that grows on a vine. It has a sweet, nutty taste similar to that of a pumpkin. It is a good source of fiber, vitamin C, manganese, magnesium, and potassium. It is also a rich source of vitamin A and vitamin E. There are also key antioxidants that can be found in butternut squash, making it highly desirable for those looking for a healthy diet. Butternut squash is not found all over the world, but it has made its way into the culinary creations of certain countries, including South Africa, Europe, and Australia, but it is primarily found in the U.S. butternut squash can be grown in both the wet and dry season. It has been reported that environment can have a marked influence on development and quality of the fruit. The optimum monthly average temperature for good growth is from about 18°C to 27°C. butternut squash grows well on most well-drained soils.

Following are the Top Manufacturers of Butternut Squash Market are covered in this report, with sales, supply, demand, revenue, and market share for each company with statistics analysis-

JDM Food Group

Stahlbush Island Farms

Harris Seeds

ALDI

Mackenzie

Stonehill Produce

.…

Butternut squash composes many vital polyphenol antioxidants and vitamins. It contains no saturated fats or cholesterol, however, is a rich source of dietary fiber and phytonutrients. Butternut squash is one of the common vegetables that are often recommended by dieticians in the cholesterol controlling and weight reduction programs. It is rich in Vitamin A, and thus is a powerful natural anti-oxidant and is required by the body for maintaining the integrity of skin and mucosa. It is also an essential vitamin for healthy eyesight. Furthermore, butternut squash has plenty of natural polyphenol flavonoid compounds like ß-carotenes, cryptoxanthin-ß, and lutein.

These compounds convert into vitamin-A, inside the body and deliver same protective functions of vitamin-A in the body. Butternut squash seeds are an excellent source of dietary fiber and mono-unsaturated fatty acids that benefit for heart health. Also, they are rich in protein, minerals, and numerous health-benefiting vitamins. The seeds are an excellent source of health promoting amino acid, tryptophan.

Market Segment by Product Type

Fresh Form

Frozen Form

Puree Form

Market Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

