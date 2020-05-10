Charcoal Industry Trend, Market Size, Trend, Growth, Share and Future Forecast Till 2025

Charcoal Industry studies a woodfuel consumed in cities and towns. Some of the factors influencing the choice of using charcoal instead of firewood in urban areas include: Charcoal has a higher calorific value per unit weight that firewood, it is therefore more economical to transport charcoal over longer distances as compared to firewood.

In 2016, the global Charcoal market is led by Africa, capturing about 64.36% of global Charcoal production. Americas is the second-largest region-wise market with 21.26% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Charcoal are concentrated in Brazil. Brazil is the world leader, holding about 12% production market share in 2016.

In application, Charcoal downstream is wide and recently Charcoal has acquired increasing significance in various fields of metallurgical industry and others. Globally, the Charcoal market is mainly driven by growing demand for metallurgical industry which accounts for nearly 53.66% of total downstream consumption of Charcoal in global in 2016.

In price, the price of Charcoal is volatile. The price of Charcoal increased year by year. The fast growing cost in the environment and policy restriction is the main reason of the rising price.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Charcoal production will show a trend of steady growth.

Global Charcoal Market is spread across 138 pages, profiling 16 top companies

Storage of charcoal takes less room as compared to firewood; Charcoal is not liable to deterioration by insects and fungi which attack firewood; Charcoal is almost smokeless and sulphur – free, as such it is ideal fuel for towns and cities.

The worldwide market for Charcoal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.3% over the next five years, will reach 24600 million US$ in 2025, from 13000 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Charcoal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Charcoal Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Plantar Group, Carvão São Manoel, Gryfskand, Blackwood Charcoal, Matsuri International, Paraguay Charcoal, Jumbo Charcoal, VIET GLOBAL IMEX, Sagar Charcoal Depot, Namco CC, Ignite Products, Carbon Roots International, Sichuan Shuangli Yonghui Tanye, BRICAPAR SAE, Clorox and Oxford Charcoal Company

Market Segment by Type covers:

Charcoal Briquette

Hardwood Charcoal

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Metallurgical Industry

Industrial Field

Cooking Fuel

Others

