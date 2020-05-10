Civil Helicopter Market Manufacturers, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

In this report, the global Civil Helicopter market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Demand from end use is driving the market growth globally. However lack of precision skilled labor in global market may hamper the growth. Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Civil Helicopter in these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Civil Helicopter market competition by top manufacturers, with revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Bell helicopter textron inc

Avic helicopter company

Airbus helicopters

Md helicopters inc

Korea aerospace industries ltd

Hindustan aeronautics ltd.

Enstrom helicopter corporation

Sikorsky aircraft corporation

Russian helicopters jsc

On the basis of product, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Small helicopter

Light Helicopter

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, market share and growth rate of Civil Helicopter for each application, including:

Exploration

Agriculture

Others

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research Types the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and product type trends & dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Manufacturer,

* Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Introduction

2 Methodology & Scope

3 Global Civil Helicopter Market — Industry Outlook

4 Global Civil Helicopter Market Type Outlook

5 Global Civil Helicopter Market Application Outlook

6 Global Civil Helicopter Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

