Clear Aligners Market Expected to Cross US$ 7,665.49 Million and Expected to Reach Highest CAGR of 16.9% by 2027 Involving – Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, 3M

The global clear aligners market is expected to reach US$ 7,665.49 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,953.10 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019-2027.

The significant factors fuelling the market growth are growing prevalence of dental problems, rising incidence of malocclusions in children, and an increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures. However, the high cost of clear aligners is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Several companies are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in June 2019, Danaher expanded its dental business under the name of Envista Holdings Corporation.

Company Profiles

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

3M

Henry Schein, Inc.

Align Technology, Inc.

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

SCHEU DENTAL GmbH

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

DynaFlex

The factors contributing to the growth of clear aligners market in the countries of Asia Pacific are the rising development of clear aligners and a growing number of players operating across the country conferring the highest manufacturing of the clear aligners. Furthermore, the presence of supportive government initiatives and research in the field of cosmetic dentistry also boosts the market growth.

Global Clear Aligners Market – By Type

Polyurethane Plastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Global Clear Aligners Market – By Distribution Channels

Direct Sales

Laboratories

Others

Global Clear Aligners Market – By Age

Adults

Teenager

Strategic Insights

The companies operating in the clear aligners market have been implementing various strategies to grow in their corresponding markets; this has, in turn, enabled them to bring various changes in the market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and acquisitions for the growth of their organizations.

