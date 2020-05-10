Confocal Microscopes Market To Witness Significant Growth by 2027 – Carl Zeiss, Nikon, Bruker, Olympus, Leica Microsystems, Confocal, Oxford Instruments, and Thorlabs

Confocal Microscopes Market expected to be US$ 929.03 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027 globally, to reach US$ 1,248.86 Mn by 2027.

Confocal Microscopes Market research report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006079/

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare due to the availability of better healthcare facilities. The growth is driven by factors such as the prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and eye disorders.

List of Prominent Players:

Carl Zeiss AG

Nikon Corporation

Bruker

Olympus Corporation

Leica Microsystems

KEYENCE CORPORATION.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Confocal.nl

Oxford Instruments

Thorlabs, Inc.

Global confocal microscopes market, based on the end user, was segmented as, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and academics & research institute. In 2018, academics & research institute held the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The increase in funds in R&D activities for the industries and academia and government financing for research activities, these factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The market for confocal microscopes is expected to grow, owing to factors such as favorable government policies and funding’s for biological research and numerous application of confocal microscopy in bioimaging. In addition, developing techniques and focus of players in emerging countries is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the confocal microscopes market. During July 2018, Bruker acquired Germany based company, JPK Instruments AG. JPK offers microscopy instrumentation for biomolecular and cellular imaging. The acquisition has enabled the company improve its offering in the confocal microscopes market.

Buy the complete report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006079/

Type Insights

The global confocal microscopes market by type was led by multi-photon microscopy segment. In 2018, the segment of held the largest market share in the confocal microscopes market, by type. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period as it combines advanced optical systems of laser scanning microscopy with extended wavelength multiphoton fluorescence excitation to provide high-resolution and three-dimensional images of specimens that have been tagged with fluorophores.

CONFOCAL MICROSCOPES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Multi-Photon Microscopy

Confocal Disk Spinning Microscopy

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academics & Research Institute

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/