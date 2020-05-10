Eco Fiber Market Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trend 2026

No harmful pesticides or insecticides are used in the cultivation of eco fibers. The main sources of eco friendly fibres are hemp, linen, bamboo, and ramie etc. These fibers are disease free and naturally resistant to mold and mildew. Once eco febrics was the substitute of other febrics, now it’s become the mainstream. Various eco febrics has various benefits such as Aloe Vera febric, Along with skin benefits, aloe also includes a few interesting features to the fabric itself; as it is naturally anti-bacterial, so not only does it keep clothing cleaner, but it also prevent body odor.

As our environment is becoming more and more pollutant, concern for the environment conservation and sustainability has rising among people. In addition, rising demand from the emerging economies with growing lifestyle requirements and infrastructural needs are contributing significantly in the growth of the global eco fibers market.

Global eco fiber market can segment on the basis of application and type. On the basis of types, the market can be divided into organic fibers, recycled fibers, regenerated fibers and others type. Organic fibers is estimated to register the fastest growth among all types and followed by regenerated fibers segment in the global eco fiber market during the forecast period. Iincrease in the awareness about use of eco-friendly products and favourable environmental regulations, result in giving importance on the use of efficient and environment friendly techniques in the production of fibers. On the basis of application the market is dived into clothing/textile, household & furnishings, industrial, medical and others applications. Among these, industrial application is anticipated as the fastest-growing segment in the global eco fibers market. This is due to increasing demand for recycled nylon in the industrial sector. The increasing demand from core industries such as chemical, renewable power and automotive is the key drivers contributing to the fast growth rate of the industrial application segment in the eco fibers application market.

Asia-Pacific region as has countries with high population or consumers leads in increasing demand for consumer goods which further result in increasing demand for eco fibers. It is also anticipated that this region will grow at faster rate during forecast period. This growth is majorly contributed by increase in eco fibers demand in different application sectors for example textile, export and fashion, industries. These industrial sectors, including B2B and B2C has driven the market in the region.

Key market contributors are Lenzing AG, Grasim Industries Limited, Teijin Ltd, and US Fibers, Wellman Plastics Recycling, David C. Poole Company, Inc., Foss Manufacturing Company, Polyfibre Industries Pvt Ltd., Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co., Ltd., and Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd. etc. These companies are adopting various strategies such as product development, product launch, mergers and collaborations etc. Whereas, adoption of diverse product portfolio and strategically positioned R&D centres are contributing most in strengthening the market position of thses major companies in the market. This is expected to help the eco fibers market evolve in further applications which would in turn help them to expand their global reach.

