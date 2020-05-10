EEG Devices Market Key Insights, Opportunities, Trends, Developments and Forecast to 2027 – Brain Products, g.tec medical engineering, Cognionics, Wearable Sensing

The global EEG devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,764.27 Mn in 2027 from US$ 830.71 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019-2027.

Medical tourism is the major driving factor that is leading to the growth of EEG devices. The patients travel to other countries due to the use of advanced and sophisticated medical technology devices, equipment, and other products. Medical tourism takes place in such cases where medical care and surgeries are required.

Company Profiles

Brain Products GmbH

g.tec medical engineering GmbH

Cognionics, Inc.

Wearable Sensing

Neuroelectrics

ANT Neuro

Mitsar Co. Ltd.

The key factors driving the growth of the market are growing incidences of neurovascular disorders and significantly rising elderly population. However, the restraints such as the high cost of EEG devices are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The global EEG devices market, based on the device type was segmented into standalone devices and portable devices. In 2018, the standalone devices segment held the largest share of the market. However, the portable devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year. Portable EEG devices are used for long term signal recording or remote real-time monitoring. They are frequently small-sized and low-cost and consequently suitable for daily using. With smaller size and low cost, it is suitable for daily usage which owes to its fastest growth over the coming years.

The EEG devices market majorly consists of the players such as, Brain Products GmbH, g.tec medical engineering GmbH, Cognionics, Inc., Wearable Sensing, Neuroelectrics, ANT Neuro, Mitsar Co. Ltd., Neurosky, Biosemi, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., EMOTIV, MUSE, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Bitbrain Technologies, Natus Medical Incorporated and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others. Various companies are focusing on organic strategies such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in December 2017, Brain Products has extended the line with a 64 channel version to complement the LiveAmp family that is the most flexible wireless high-density EEG/ExG recording system.

The report segments Global EEG Devices Market as follows:

Global EEG Devices Market – By Product

32-channel EEG

25-channel EEG

40-channel EEG

Multi-channel EEG

21-channel EEG

8-channel EEG

Global EEG Devices Market – By Application

Brain Tumors

Head Trauma

Sleep Disorders

Neuroscience

Others

Global EEG Devices Market – By Device Type

Standalone Devices

Portable Devices

Global EEG Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Strategic Insights

The companies operating in the EEG devices market have been implementing various strategies to grow in their corresponding markets; this has, in turn, enabled them to bring various changes in the market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and acquisitions for the growth of their organizations.

