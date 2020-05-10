Ethanolamine Industry-Application, Suppliers, Types, Price, Top Key Players and Demand Forecast 2020-2025

Ethanolamine Industry studies a multifunctional family of amino alcohols favored for a diverse range of applications. They are produced commercially by reacting ethylene oxide with ammonia. They are hygroscopic and miscible with water, most alcohols, and polyols. As alkalines, they react with acids to form esters or salts. Their versatile properties qualify them for industrial use as absorbents for gas treating; as emulsifiers in cleaning products; and as a corrosion inhibitor.

Ethanolamine has three types, such as monoethanolamine (MEA), diethanolamine (DEA) and triethanolamine (TEA). Different products have different applications. After all, ethanolamine is mainly applied in surfactant in personal care, agrochemical production, gas treatment, construction and wood Preservation etc.

During all applications, ethanolamine consumed in surfactant in personal care is the largest, with a consumption share of 31.88% in 2016. While in construction field, isopropanolamine is a substitution of triethanolamine.

During all regions, global ethanolamine is mainly concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Asia (Ex China). In 2016, North America produced 647 K MT ethanolamine, with a production share of 34.11%. Europe and China separately produced 511 K MT and 396 K MT in 2016. It seems that China market still has a great potential even though China manufacturers had expanded their capacity during past few years.

Global Ethanolamine Market is spread across 139 pages, profiling 15 top companies

Global ethanolamine is consumed in North America, Europe, China and Asia (Ex China). In 2016, North America consumed about 28.85% of global total amount. Europe and China separately consumed 394 and 549 K MT. Global consumption had also increased from 1811 K MT in 2012 to1919 K MT in 2017, with an average increase rate of 1.17%.

The worldwide market for Ethanolamine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 3540 million US$ in 2025, from 2460 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Ethanolamine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Ethanolamine Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

DOW, BASF, Ineos Oxides, Huntsman, Akzo Nobel, Nippon Shokubai, Mitsui Chemicals, KPX Green, Arak Petrochemical Company, OUCC, Yinyan Specialty Chemicals, Jiahua, Xian Lin Chemical, Maoming Petro－Chemical Shihua and JLZX Chemical

Market Segment by Type covers:

Monoethanolamine (MEA)

Diethanolamine (DEA)

Triethanolamine (TEA)

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Surfactant in Personal Care

Agrochemical Production

Gas Treatment

Construction

Wood Preservation

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Ethanolamine Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Ethanolamine Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Ethanolamine, with sales, revenue, and price of Ethanolamine, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Ethanolamine, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Ethanolamine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Ethanolamine sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

