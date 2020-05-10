GLOBAL ANALOG AND MIXED SIGNAL IP MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Analog and Mixed Signal IP Market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Integrated Passive Devices are attracting an increasing interest due to constant needs of handheld wireless devices to further decrease in size and cost and increase in functionality. 3D passive integration in silicon is one of the technologies used to manufacture Integrated Passive Devices which will help in miniaturization and interconnection of analog and mixed ip block.

– Increasing reusability of AMS block is driving the market, as the hierarchical design flow that facilitates the incorporation of AMS reusable blocks, reduces the overall design time, and accelerate the management of increasing AMS design complexity and high performance.

– Growing prevalence of wireless communications is driving the market. LiFi (Light Fidelity), Zigbee wireless technology, Gigabit Wireless and latest innovation as WiMAX is demanding the integration of analog and mixed signal ip, due to high dynamic performance, which will help in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– However, due to the complexity of analog/mixed-signal (AMS) design and its sensitivity to the surrounding environment is challenging the market to grow during the forecast period.

Scope of the Global Analog and Mixed Signal IP Market Report

The analog and mixed signal ip enables the design to be standardized and improves its applications in several devices made of the same components, such as transmitters, receivers, and operational amplifiers. Devices such as mobiles, CPUs, and other telecommunication devices have a standard architecture, which adds to the increasing reusability of the AMS blocks.

Key Market Trends

Telecommunication Infrastructure to Hold a Significant Share

– Telecommunication infrastructure is stimulating the market growth due to the advent of 4G communication and some part of 5G communication.

– Manufacturers of wireless infrastructure, especially 4G and 5G are constantly reducing the size and cost of newly installed wireless infrastructure, while holding to high standards of performance, functionality, and quality of service. The data conversion block is a critical function in wireless infrastructure designs and the analog-to-digital converter (ADC) is the key block that digitizes the incoming intermediate frequency (IF) signal and then passes the digital data to the digital downconverter.

– The new ADC solution from Analog Devices, the AD9640, dual, 14-bit, 150 MSPS A/D converter addresses the issue of sampling rates beyond 135 MSPS in telecom infrastructure. This dual device enables a 50% reduction in converter board space requirements in the main and diversity architecture, which drives the demand of A2D converter.

– Zinwell, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless broadcast and broadband communication equipment has integrated MaxLinear’s AirPHY™ multi-gigabit modem technology with jjPlus’s latest 65W magnetic resonant wireless power module integrated with analog mixed signal IP into its 3rd generation ZRA-003 device, which can transfer power and gigabit data through glass windows or structural walls up to 20cm thick. The solution will enhance the demand of the analog mixed signal IP integration as the solution will enable 4G/LTE or 5G millimeter wave wireless broadband service with gigabit speeds.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America is holding highest share due to growth in telecom sectors and also the use of FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array) in consumer electronics has become an essential part and the demand for consumer electronics in the region is expected to grow at a rate of 4% in 2019 as per the estimation of Consumer Technology association, which will drive the demand in the market.

– In United States, with growing government leadership to digitize working processes and enhancing smart living, along with growing disposable income of the population is rising the demand of A2D converter in consumer electronics for high-resolution images, which provides accurate and extensible conversion in bandwidth and signal to noise ratio, which drives the growth of the market.

– IT & telecommunications application estimated for the largest share of the data converter market in United States. The growth is driven mainly due to the development to fourth-generation (4G) network, with superior modulation and antenna methods for improved voice and data services and quality, which enhances a demand of the AMS block.

Competitive Landscape

The analog and mixed signal ip is fragmented as the global players are engaged in integrating the signal in various applications like consumer electronics, automotive, etc, which gives a high rivalry among the competitors. Key players are Cadence Design Systems Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Global foundries Inc., etc. Recent development in the market are:

– June 2019 – Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) introduced a mixed-signal front-end (MxFE™) RF data converter platform that combines high-performance analog and digital signal processing for a range of wireless equipment such as 4G LTE and 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) radios.

Companies Mentioned:

– Cadence Design Systems Inc.

– Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

– Global foundries Inc.

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

– Synopsys Inc.

– ARM Holdings PLC

– Xilinx Inc.

– Intel Corporation

– Analog Devices Inc.

– Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

– Texas Instruments Limited

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Reusability of AMS Block

4.3.2 Growing Prevalence of Wireless Communications

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complexity and Sensitivity of Analog/Mixed-Signal (AMS) design

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Design

5.1.1 Firm IP

5.1.2 Hard IP

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 A2D and D2A Converter

5.2.2 Power Management Modules

5.2.3 RF

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Consumer Electronics

5.3.2 Telecommunication

5.3.3 Automotive

5.3.4 Industrial

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cadence Design Systems Inc.

6.1.2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

6.1.3 Global foundries Inc.

6.1.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.5 Synopsys Inc.

6.1.6 ARM Holdings PLC

6.1.7 Xilinx Inc.

6.1.8 Intel Corporation

6.1.9 Analog Devices Inc.

6.1.10 Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

6.1.11 Texas Instruments Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

