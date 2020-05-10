GLOBAL ROBOT OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Robot Operating System Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. The ROS is a robotics middleware, a set of software libraries and tools upon which robotic systems or applications can be developed. It is not just an operating system and is designed to work with different components and subsystems that operate on various programming languages. Increased adoption of ROS by major automotive manufacturers, increasing demand for automation in industries among SMEs and large enterprises, continued innovative technical improvements in robots, rapid industrialization are some of the major factors influencing the growth of ROS market.

– The market studied is experiencing a significant transformation. Industrial automation across business operations is happening at a rapid pace around the globe and is creating a lucrative demand for ROS with robots growing beyond being the workhorses of industrial shop floors and beginning to adopt the roles of personal assistants, surgical assistants, delivery vehicles, autonomous vehicles, exoskeletons, and unmanned aerial vehicles, among many other uses.

– The market is further expanding into new territories, with small- and medium-sized industries (SMEs) adopting automation, thereby creating demand for robots. The availability of small-capacity and cost-effective solutions from major providers is enabling the penetration of robots into various sectors.

– The government of Singapore is working alongside solutions providers to offer automation packaged solutions at a reasonable cost, to help SMEs innovate, automate and adopt new technologies. Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMtech) was established, and more than USD 332 million was set aside to help companies to adopt the process automation quickly.

Scope of the Global Robot Operating System Market Report

The robot OS market is segmented by type, end-user industry, and region. By type of robots, the market studied is segmented into industrial robots and commercial robots. Industrial robots are majorly used in the manufacturing industries. Commercial robots assist human beings, typically by performing tasks. The types of commercial robots considered in the scope are stationary, and portable robots. By end-user industry, the market studied is segmented into manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others. Integrated solutions offered by vendors of robotic systems are not considered in the scope of the study.

Key Market Trends

Increased Adoption of Robot OS by Major Automotive Manufacturers

– The market for industrial and collaborative robots is expanding at a rapid pace, and the ROS market is quickly following suit. The emergence of robotic technology has transformed the way businesses are carrying out their operations. The adoption of industrial robots in the manufacturing industry is due to their ability to perform dangerous and repetitive tasks with consistent accuracy and precision.

– The market growth of ROS is intimately tied to the growth of the robotics market as a whole, as they play an essential part in automation. Factors like the workplace safety, increasing investments in industrial robots worldwide, and technological innovation like big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) are driving the demand for industrial robots market, thereby driving the need for ROS.

– As per the estimates by the Japan Robot Association, the robot sales to the automotive industry increased at a CAGR of 14%, between 2012 and 2017. European robotics association, euRobotics estimates that the global spending on industrial robotics is expected to reach USD 24.4 billion by 2025, from USD 11 billion in 2015.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Grow at a Significant Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific has recorded impressive growth in robots, both in volume and robots and is expected to highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of automation by manufacturing industries and adoption of industrial robots throughout the region.

– Countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea are manufacturing both commercial and industrial robots in high volume. The adoption rate of robotics in China and India is very high, owing to the massive deployment in the electronic and automotive manufacturing sector.

– The Indian government, for instance, plans to invest in military robotics as well and has recently tied up with Japan. By 2023, the country is planning to implement AI and induct around 544 advanced robotic soldiers that are lightweight and consist of surveillance cameras and transmission systems with a range of 200 meters, for the purpose.

Competitive Landscape

The ROS market is highly competitive and is currently dominated by a few players with their technological expertise in robotic technology. The global market is expected to be consolidated in nature, and the major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries by leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and their profitability. Microsoft Corporation, ABB Ltd., KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Clearpath Robotics, Omron Corporation, Husarion, Inc., and Cyberbotics Ltd. are some of the major players present in the current market.

– June 2019 – Facebook AI, in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University researchers, launched open source robotics framework PyRobot that works as an interface atop the ROS. It is capable of running deep learning models trained by Facebook’s machine learning framework PyTorch.

– April 2019 – Microsoft launched a new platform for building autonomous robots. This platform combines Microsoft’s tools for machine teaching and machine learning with simulation tools, IoT services and its open-source ROS.

Companies Mentioned:

– Microsoft Corporation

– ABB Ltd.

– KUKA AG

– Yaskawa Electric Corporation

– Clearpath Robotics

– Omron Corporation

– Husarion, Inc.

– Cyberbotics Ltd.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Industrial Automation among SMEs and Large Enterprises

4.3.2 Increased Adoption of ROS by Major Automotive Manufacturers

4.3.3 Increased Funding in Research and Development Activities

4.3.4 Rapid Industrialization

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of Maintenance

4.4.2 High Cost of Installation

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Industrial Robots

5.1.1.1 SCARA

5.1.1.2 Articulated Robots

5.1.1.3 Cartesian Robots

5.1.1.4 Linear Robots

5.1.1.5 Other Industrial Robots

5.1.2 Commercial Robots

5.1.2.1 Stationary

5.1.2.2 Portable

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Manufacturing

5.2.1.1 Automotive

5.2.1.2 Food & Packaging

5.2.1.3 Retail

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.4 Other End-User Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.2 ABB Ltd.

6.1.3 KUKA AG

6.1.4 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

6.1.5 Clearpath Robotics

6.1.6 Omron Corporation

6.1.7 Husarion, Inc.

6.1.8 Cyberbotics Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

