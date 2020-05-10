GLOBAL UNIFIED NETWORK MANAGEMENT MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Unified Network Management Market was valued at USD 8.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 21.63 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. There is an industry trend toward unified networking as a way to deal with an increasingly mobile workforce accessing corporate networks remotely through a variety of devices, including smartphones and tablets as well as notebook and desktop computers.

– The increased adoption of technology across various industry verticals has pushed the vendors to integrate cloud solutions and other IT technologies in their operations in order to leverage that to optimize their operations along with improvement in their performance by reduced downtime and better fault resolution.

– The most prominent LAN deployment type is the wireless one, the reason being, it needs considerable low costs to setup as compared to other types. The market is also driven by BYOD increased adoption and upcoming architectures like SDN, which are some of the factors driving the market forward.

– Moreover, the rapidly increasing demand for advanced analytical tools and analytics applications across industries coupled with the ability to provide better cybersecurity and advanced analytics are the main factors driving the unified network management market.

Scope of the Global Unified Network Management Market Report

A unified network management solution makes common network functions manageable from a single console. Such functions include planning, configuring, monitoring (including performance, security, and integrity monitoring), handling exceptions, logging, and reporting.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of SDN to Drive the Market

– Software Defined Network is considered as one of the disruptive technologies in the area of networking, industries have initiated to build their strategies around this technology as it continues its penetration with an increasing consumer base.

– This has primarily been driven by a need for virtualization of networks in datacentres as there has been an exponential growth in the generation of data. Looking from the network management perspective, one of the major additions in the SDN architecture is the presence of software-based centralized software controller which now allows the abstraction of underlying networking infrastructure for several network services and applications.

– Because of this, the unified network management tools will be able to gather more granular insights and configure faults in runtime. The increasing market presence of SDN is expected to drive the unified network management market.

Asia-Pacific to Witness High Growth

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth among all other regions in the market. The growth in this region is primarily driven by a large number of SME’s scaling their business to larger networks and in turn facing complexity in network management.

– The region has also become a lucrative market for many businesses owing to the cost advantages in growing economies and hence has been attracting many organizations which are deploying state of the art network management systems thus inflating the demand for unified network management.

– More and more organizations in this region are adopting cloud solutions for their business operations and as the cloud penetration in the region increases, the need for the expertise to manage the complex network will increase which is also likely to drive the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The unified network management market is competitive owing to the presence of many small and large players in the market. The market appears to be moderately concentrated. The key strategies adopted by the major players are product and service innovation and mergers and acquisition. Some of the major players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., CA Technologies, Inc. among others.

– June 2018 – Extreme Networks, Inc., introduced Extreme Smart Omni-Edge, which not only unifies Wi-Fi and Ethernet but also Bluetooth and IoT technologies.

– May 2018 – Aerohive Networks announced its successful migration to its third generation Hive Manager Network management and networks application.

Companies Mentioned:

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

– Extreme Networks

– Aerohive Networks

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies Inc.)

– NetScout Systems, Inc.

– Riverbed Technology, Inc.

– Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

– Juniper Networks, Inc.

