Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Industry 2020 Market Share, Top Key Players and 2025 Forecast Report

Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Industry studies the Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption market; Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption (FDE) is available from many hard disk drive (HDD) vendors, including: Seagate Technology, Western Digital, Samsung, Toshiba and also solid-state drive vendors such as SanDisk, Samsung, Micron and Integral Memory. The symmetric encryption key is maintained independently from the CPU, thus removing computer memory as a potential attack vector.

Of the major players of Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption, Seagate Technology maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Seagate Technology accounted for 23.16 % of the Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption sales volume market share in 2017. Other players include Western Digital Corp, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, Kingston, Micron Technology Inc., and Intel, The market share are as follows: 21.07%, 21.54%, 20.04%, 20.57%, 19.52%, 19.55%.

In this study, the Production for Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Production divided into four geographic regions: In North America, total Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption accounted for 15.98%. In the Europe, total Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption accounted for 14.58%. In China, total Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption accounted for 15.35%.The Production of Southeast Asia accounted for 38.50% and in other region 15.59% in 2017. Among all regions, Southeast Asia is estimated to represent the highest share.

In this study, the Consumption for Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Production divided into six geographic regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Asia Others, The market share are as follows 28.59%, 27.79%, 19.30%, 6.07%, 6.34%, 4.74% and 7.16%Among all regions, North America is estimated to represent the highest share.

Full-disk encryption is encryption at the hardware level. FDE works by automatically converting data on a hard drive into a form that cannot be understood by anyone who doesn’t have the key to “undo” the conversion.

The worldwide market for Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Seagate Technology PLC

Western Digital Corp

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba

Kingston

Micron Technology Inc

Intel

Market Segment by Type covers:

Hard Disk Drive (HDD) FDE

Solid State Drives (SSD) FDE

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government & Public Utilities

Manufacturing Enterprise

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption, with sales, revenue, and price of Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

