Insulin Pens Market Worth US$ 8,862.0 Mn by 2027 According to New Study, Profiling Key Players – Novo Nordisk A/S, Owen Mumford, Sanofi, Ypsomed AG, Biocon, Companion Medical

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “Insulin Pens Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by product type, application and distribution channel”. The global insulin pens market is expected to reach US$ 8,862.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,199.7 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019-2027. The report highlights trend prevalent in the global insulin pens market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004650/

Some of the prominent players operating in insulin pens market are, Novo Nordisk A/S, Owen Mumford, Sanofi, Ypsomed AG, Biocon, Companion Medical, BERLIN CHEMIE AG, Eli Lilly and Company, pendiq, and Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies among others. The market players are focused on bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June 2016, Haselmeier announced the German launch of the BerliPen areo 3 through BERLIN CHEMIE AG. Key features of this third-generation BerliPen are an optimized dose indicator, the innovative low-friction mechanism for smooth injection release in addition to an enhanced feeling of safety utilizing audible and tactile dose settings.

The global insulin pens market, based on product type is segmented into reusable, disposable, and smart insulin pen caps. In 2018, the reusable segment held the largest share of the market, by product type. The reusable segment is expected to witness rapid growth owing to key factors like advanced features that make reusable insulin pens safe and convenient, ease of use and the ability to deliver highly accurate doses. Moreover, the smart insulin pen caps segment of insulin pens market is expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR of 9.9% during 2019 to 2027.

The key factors that are driving the growth of the market are rising incidence of diabetes, growing geriatric population, and increasing adoption of insulin pens over conventional vials and syringes. However, the factors restraining the market growth are the high cost of insulin pens and the availability of alternatives to insulin pens in the market. On the other hand, the high potential of market growth in the emerging economies is one of the growth opportunities for market players. In recent years, there has been considerable development in the field of medical drug delivery devices. Insulin administration is a common procedure in the diabetic population. Traditional insulin syringes have several disadvantages that include the experience of pain by patients due to repeated pricks, discomfort in carrying both insulin bottle as well as syringe, risk of needle re-use associated infections and needle-stick injuries as well as difficulty in delivering a mixture of two or more liquids together in one syringe. Additionally, self-administration of insulin through syringes and vials is time-taking and difficult that has reduced the adoption of conventional insulin injection methods over the past years and led to increased adoption of injection pens.

Global Insulin Pens Market, By Regions, 2018 (%)

Global Insulin Pens Market – By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

Smart Insulin Pen Caps

Global Insulin Pens Market – By Application

Diabetes Type-1

Diabetes Type-2

Global Insulin Pens Market – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

e-Commerce

Global Insulin Pens Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Buy Now this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004650/

Reasons to Buy the Report:

– Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

– Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

– Understand where the market opportunities lies.

– Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

– Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

– Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/