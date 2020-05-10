Intermittent Catheters Industry 2020 Market Overview, Growth, Key Players and 2025 Future Forecast Report

Intermittent Catheters Industry studies hollow, partially flexible tubes that collect urine from the bladder. Urinary catheters come in many sizes and types. There are three main types of catheters including: Indwelling Catheters (Urethral or Suprapubic Catheters), External Catheters (Condom Catheters) and Short-Term (Intermittent) Catheters.

For the direct channel, enterprises can direct product sales to downstream production enterprises, there is no intermediate links. The industry is using the sales channels. Sometimes downstream production enterprises can also be in accordance with the orders directly to the enterprise to buy Intermittent Catheters.

Manufacturers take the combination of direct Marketing channel and distribution sales in the form, Future sales channels both direct selling and distribution needs with the help of online sales platform.

The worldwide market for Intermittent Catheters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.6% over the next five years, will reach 2530 million US$ in 2025, from 1460 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Intermittent Catheters Market is spread across 122 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Intermittent catheters are intended to be used to provide an intermittent pathway for short term drainage of fluids from the bladder for either male (Nelaton and Tiemann) and female (Female) or for intravesical instillation.

This report focuses on the Intermittent Catheters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Intermittent Catheters Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Coloplast

Wellspect

Bard Medical

Hollister

ConvaTec

Medtronic

Teleflex

Braun

Medline Industries

Cure Medical

Market Segment by Type covers:

PVC Intermittent Catheters

Silicone Intermittent Catheters

Red Rubber Intermittent Catheters

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Male Patients

Female Patients

Children

