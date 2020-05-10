Mercaptoacetic Acid Industry 2020 Market Share, Trend, Key Players and 2025 Future Insights Report

Mercaptoacetic Acid Industry studies as thioglycolic acid (TGA) is a clear, combustible liquid which oxidizes in air to form disulfides and an unpleasant odor. Mercaptoacetic acid consists of thiol or mercaptan and carboxylic acid. Mercaptoacetic Acid was first developed in the early 1940s by Dr. Ralph Evans in Hoboken, New Jersey, as an active material for cold wave permanents.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/882423

For industry structure analysis, the Mercaptoacetic Acid is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry.

Europe occupied 32.02% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America, which respectively have around 29.18% of the global total industry.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Mercaptoacetic Acid producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The worldwide market for Mercaptoacetic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2025, from 270 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Mercaptoacetic Acid Market is spread across 120 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/882423

Mercaptoacetic acid or thioglycolic acid is primarily used in hair care products for straightening or waving hair and as depilatory (hair removal) chemical. Mercaptoacetic acid is also used as a chemical intermediate for mercaptan chemicals such as ammonium thioglycolate, sodium thioglycolate and calcium thioglycolate. Furthermore, mercaptoacetic acid is used for preparing thioglycolic broth as a media for microbiological cultures.

Additionally, with emergence, awareness and popularity of fashion trends people are experimenting and using more hair care products such as hair removal chemicals, hair straightening and hair waving products. Mercaptoacetic acid is widely used for body hair removal by salons, beauty parlors, hospitals (for surgery) and households among others.

This report focuses on the Mercaptoacetic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Mercaptoacetic Acid Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Arkema

Bruno Bock

Merck

Sasaki Chemical

Daicel

Ever Flourish Chemical

Swan Chemical

Ruchang Mining

QingDao Lnt

HiMedia Laboratories

Market Segment by Type covers:

High Purity Grade ( ≥99%)

Technical Grade ( 80%-99%)

Low Purity Grade ( <80%)

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Hair Careand & Cosmetic Product

Chemical Intermediate

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/882423

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Mercaptoacetic Acid Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Mercaptoacetic Acid Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Mercaptoacetic Acid, with sales, revenue, and price of Mercaptoacetic Acid, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Mercaptoacetic Acid, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Mercaptoacetic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Mercaptoacetic Acid sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]