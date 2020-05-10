Personal Flotation Devices Industry 2020 Market Growth, Type, Trend, Key Players and Forecast Report 2025

Personal Flotation Devices Industry studies the Personal Flotation Devices market, A personal flotation device (abbreviated as PFD; also referred to as a life jacket, life preserver, life belt, Mae West, life vest, life saver, cork jacket, buoyancy aid or flotation suit) is a piece of equipment designed to assist a wearer to keep afloat in water. The wearer may be either conscious or unconscious.

The classification of Personal Flotation Devices includes Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core), Life Jacket, Survival Suit, Buoyancy Compensator and Others. The sales proportion of Life Jacket in 2017 is about 54.01%.

Personal Flotation Devices is widely used in Passenger & Aircraft Crew, Commercial Vessel, Government & Military, and Water Sporting. The most proportion of Personal Flotation Devices is Commercial Vessel and in 2017 with 44.30% market share.

The worldwide market for Personal Flotation Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 2690 million US$ in 2025, from 2170 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Personal Flotation Devices Market is spread across 136 pages, profiling 24 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

A personal flotation device is flotation which is often wearable in the form of a vest, and is intended to help water-bound individuals stay afloat. PFDs are available in different sizes to accommodate variations in body weight. Designs differ depending on wearing convenience and level of protection.

The global average price of Personal Flotation Devices is in the decreasing trend, from 41.2 USD/Unit in 2013 to 38.6 USD/Unit in 2017.

This report focuses on the Personal Flotation Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Personal Flotation Devices Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Survitec Group Limited, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, The Coleman Company, Kent Sporting Goods, Mustang Survival, Hansen Protection, Drarger, Johnson Outdoors, LALIZAS, Secumar, International Safety Products, NRS (Northwest River Supplies), Dongtai Jianghai, Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment, SALUS MARINE WEAR INC., Aqua Lung International, O’Neill, Astral, Stormy Lifejackets, Kokatat, Harmony Gear, JimBuoy, SeaSafe Systems and Spinlock

Market Segment by Type covers:

Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

Life Jacket

Survival Suit

Buoyancy Compensator

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Passenger & Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government & Military

Water Sporting

