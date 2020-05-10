Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry Growth, Market Trend, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Future Forecast 2025

Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry studies are used to manage power requirements and to support voltage scaling and power delivery sequencing in power electronic devices. They are the key components in any electronic device with a power supply, battery, or power cord and they optimize power usage.

Qualcomm, Dialog and TI captured the top three revenue share spots in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market in 2017. Qualcomm dominated with 22.92% revenue share, followed by Dialog with 5.14% revenue share and TI with 6.10% revenue share in 2017.

Power management IC are high-precision products, this industry need a long product development cycle, design requirements, capital investment, complex technology process, with a higher threshold. Therefore, it formed a high degree concentration, monopolized by large semiconductor manufacturers.

The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography.

The worldwide market for Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 22100 million US$ in 2025, from 16200 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Qualcomm, TI, Dialog, ON Semi, NXP, Infineon, Renesas, STMicroelectronics, MediaTek Inc., Analog Devices, Toshiba, Maxim, ROHM, Microchip and Skyworks

Market Segment by Type covers:

Voltage Regulators

Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs

Battery Management ICs

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Healthcare

Telecom & Networking

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC), with sales, revenue, and price of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

