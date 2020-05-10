Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market 2020 Global Overview By Top Competitors are Altair Engineering, ALTERYX, Fair Isaac Corporation., IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute , TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Teradata, TIBCO Sof

The volume of data is growing rapidly, and the demand for analytics solution is growing to gain actionable insights from the data generated. The increasing awareness among organizations is also a driving factor for the growth of global prescriptive and predictive analytics market. The prescriptive and predictive analytics market is competitive in nature due to the presence of some of the well-established players such as IBM, Oracle, and SAS among others.

Growing focus towards adopting analytics solutions to predict future market trends, growing adoption of new technologies such as Big Data and AI are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of prescriptive and predictive analytics market. However, privacy concerns and stringent regulations regarding the use of data are major factors that might hinder the growth of prescriptive and predictive analytics market in the current market scenario.

Some of The Leading Players of Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market : Altair Engineering, ALTERYX, Fair Isaac Corporation., IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute , TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Teradata, TIBCO Software

Get Sample PDF Illustration Here @ https://bit.ly/32Hu0q2

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Prescriptive and predictive analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the prescriptive and predictive analytics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of prescriptive and predictive analytics market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, industry and geography. The global prescriptive and predictive analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading prescriptive and predictive analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the prescriptive and predictive analytics market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global prescriptive and predictive analytics market is segmented on the basis of deployment and industry. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of the industry the market is segmented as BFSI, retail, healthcare and pharmaceutical, it and telecom, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global prescriptive and predictive analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The prescriptive and predictive analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Landscape

4 Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Analysis- Global

6 Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

To Buy this Report, Click here @ https://bit.ly/32KkAtZ

Reason to Purchase:

• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to components and end user.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]