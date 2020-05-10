Stand Up Paddle Board Industry Suppliers, Market Growth, Share, Demand, Trend and Forecasts 2025

Stand Up Paddle Board Industry studies offshoots of surfing that originated in Hawaii. Unlike traditional surfing where the rider sits until a wave comes, stand up paddle boarders stand on their boards and use a paddle to propel themselves through the water.

The sales revenue of Stand Up Paddle Board is about 105088 K USD in 2016. Stand Up Paddle Board used For Surf, For Allround, For Flatwater or Touring and For Racing. Report data showed that 22.39% of the Stand Up Paddle Board market demand For Surf, 37.46% For Allround, and 20.35% For Flatwater or Touring, 13.13% for Racing in 2016.

There are two kinds’ of the Stand Up Paddle Board, which are Solid SUP Boards and Inflatable SUP Boards. Solid SUP Boards is important in the Stand Up Paddle Board, with a production market share nearly 71.30% in 2016.

Stand Up Paddle Boarding is one of the fastest growing water sports. A combination of kayaking and surfing, these sports is fundamentally standing on a surfboard and using a paddle to propel oneself. Stand Up Paddle boards are longer, wider, and more buoyant than traditional surfboards, which enables you to comfortably balance on them.

Stand Up Paddle Board Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

SUP ATX, Naish Surfing, BIC Sport, Boardworks, C4 Waterman, Tower Paddle Boards, Sun Dolphin, Rave Sports Inc, RED Paddle, EXOCET- ORIGINAL, Coreban, NRS, F-one SUP, Clear Blue Hawaii, SlingShot, Hobie., Laird StandUp, Sea Eagle and Airhead

Market Segment by Type covers:

Solid SUP Boards

Inflatable SUP Boards

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

For Surf

For Allround

For Flatwater or Touring

For Racing

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Stand Up Paddle Board Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Stand Up Paddle Board Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Stand Up Paddle Board, with sales, revenue, and price of Stand Up Paddle Board, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Stand Up Paddle Board, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Stand Up Paddle Board market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Stand Up Paddle Board sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

