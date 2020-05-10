World SLAM Technology Industry-Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Market Share and 2020-2026 Forecasts

SLAM Technology market is inclusive of an in-depth evaluation of this industry, and a commendable brief of its segmentation. The report, in a nutshell, incorporates a basic overview of the market with respect to its current status and the market size, with regards to its volume and revenue. Also, the study is inclusive of a summary of important data considering the regional scope of the industry as well as the firms that seem to have strongly established their position across the SLAM Technology market.

The key players covered in this study, Google, Apple ARKit, Facebook, Aethon, Clearpath Robotics, Locus Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Parrot SA, NavVis, GeoSLAM, Ascending Technologies, SLAMcore, KUKA AG, Gestalt Robotics, Omron Adept Technologies, Shanghai Slamtec

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The SLAM Technology Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

A succinct overview of the regional terrain of the SLAM Technology market:

The research report elucidates extensively, the regional landscape of this industry, while segmenting the same into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa.

The study has information pertaining to the market share which every region accounts for, as well as the growth prospects projected for each geography.

The growth rate that every region is predicted to record over the forecast timeline has been included in the research report.

The eye is the main source of human access to outside information. Visual SLAM also has similar features, it can obtain massive, redundant texture information from the environment, with superior scene recognition capabilities. The early visual SLAM was based on the filtering theory, and its nonlinear error model and huge computational complexity became its practical obstacles. In recent years, with the sparse nonlinear optimization theory (Bundle Adjustment) and the advancement of camera technology and computing performance, real-time running visual SLAM is no longer a dream.

Laser SLAM uses 2D or 3D laser radar (also called single or multi-line laser radar), 2D laser radar is generally used for indoor robots (such as sweeping robots), and 3D laser radar is generally used in the field of unmanned driving. The emergence and popularity of lidar makes measurement faster and more accurate, and information is more abundant. The object information collected by the laser radar presents a series of scattered points with accurate angle and distance information, which is called a point cloud. Generally, the laser SLAM system calculates the distance and attitude of the relative motion of the lidar by matching and comparing two point clouds at different times, thus completing the positioning of the robot itself.

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc.

Augmented Reality (AR) includes AR area, mapping tool or mapper.

Autonomous Vehicles includes automated guided vehicle (AGV), autonomous intelligent vehicles (AIVs) and self-driving car.

Table of Contents:

1 SLAM Technology Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global SLAM Technology Market, by Type

3.1 Global SLAM Technology Value ($) and Market Share by Type (2014-2020)

3.2 Global SLAM Technology Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2020)

3.3 Global SLAM Technology Value ($) and Growth Rate by Type (2014-2020)

3.4 Global SLAM Technology Price Analysis by Type (2014-2020)

4 SLAM Technology Market, by Application

4.1 Global SLAM Technology Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

4.2 Downstream Buyers by Application

4.3 Global SLAM Technology Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2014-2020)

5 Global SLAM Technology Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2020)

6 Global SLAM Technology Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2020)

7 Global SLAM Technology Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Global SLAM Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

10 SLAM Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

11 New Project Feasibility Analysis

11.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

11.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: Maia Subscription Portal

13.3 Research Data Source

13.4 Research Assumptions and Acronyms Used

