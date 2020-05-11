Bakery Ingredients Market Share, Size, Report, Price, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2024

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bakery Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global bakery ingredients market size reached US$ 13.7 Billion in 2018. Bakery ingredients include fats, colors, blends, flavors, emulsifiers and shortenings. They are employed in the preparation of bakery and confectionery products such as bread, cakes, cookies, tarts, pies, pastries, donuts and pizza. They help in improving the shelf life, maintaining the taste and freshness, enhancing the nutrition level and increasing the protein content of baked products. Bakery ingredients are widely utilized in the food processing industry as they are readily available.

Market Trends:

On account of rapid urbanization, hectic schedules and altering dietary patterns, there is a rise in the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. Moreover, the increasing obesity levels have resulted in growing health awareness among consumers. As a result, they are shifting toward low trans-fat, gluten-free and other healthy variants of bakery products. Furthermore, owing to the burgeoning tourism and hospitality sector, there is a rise in the demand for bakery ingredients, emerging from bakeries, hotels and fast-food chains. Apart from this, the growing trend of social gatherings like corporate parties is also spurring the demand for cakes, muffins and pastries around the world. Other growth-inducing factors include the utilization of attractive packaging and the introduction of various product innovations, such as emulsifiers that offer high-fat stability and longer shelf-life to bakery and confectionery products. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 17.8 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Emulsifiers

Leavening Agents

Enzymes

Baking powder and mixes

Oils

Fats and Shortenings

Colors and Flavors

Starch

Amongst these, baking powder and mixes represent the most preferred product.

Market Breakup by Application:

Bread

Cookies and Biscuits

Rolls and Pies

Cakes and Pastries

At present, bread accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by End-User:

Industrial

Food Services

Retail

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, Europe represents the largest market. Other segments include North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players being:

Cargill

Incorporated

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kerry Group Plc

Südzucker AG

AAK AB (publ)

Associated British Foods Plc

Lesaffre & CIE

Tate & Lyle Plc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Corbion NV

IFFCO Ingredients Solution

Taura Natural Ingredients Limited

Dawn Food Products Inc.

Muntons Plc

British Bakels Limited

Lallemand Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Puratos Group

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally—our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

