Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Share, Size, Report, Price, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global ceramic sanitary ware market size reached US$ 44.2 Billion in 2019. Ceramic sanitary ware includes bathroom accessories made from clay and permanently hardened by heat. They have a glossy surface for easy cleaning, excellent resistance to chemicals and can withstand more than 400 kg load. Ceramic sanitary wares have evolved and are nowadays available in various designs, textures, colors, shapes and sizes in the global market.

Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Trends:

With the improving standards of living, inflating income levels and increasing consciousness about hygiene and sanitation, consumers are willing to spend more on sanitary products. This, along with the increasing construction activities in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors, has accelerated the demand for sanitary ware. Moreover, the use of luxury products has also increased in the hospitality sector as a means of improving the aesthetic appeal of the space and attract visitors. Further, governments of various nations, especially in developing regions, are also taking initiatives to improve sanitation levels among people by spreading awareness regarding proper sanitation. They are also constructing public toilets, which has provided a positive impact on the growth of the industry. Moreover, the recent technological advancements have enabled manufacturers to significantly reduce the carbon and harmful gas emissions that are emitted during the production process of ceramic sanitary ware. Owing to these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ 69.7 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product:

Washbasins

Water Closets (WCs)

Cisterns

Pedestals

Bidets

Urinals

Market Breakup by Technology:

Slip

Pressure

Tape

Isostatic Castings

Market Breakup by Application:

Residential Office Institutional Retail Industrial Hospitality

Commercial

Single Family

Multi Family

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being:

Roca Sanitario

A,

Geberit Group (Sanitec Corporation)

Toto Ltd.

Rak Ceramics PJSC

Lixil Group Corporation

Duravit AG

Ideal Standard International S.A.

HSIL Limited

Villeroy & Boch AG

Duratex S.A.

Kohler Co.

Lecico Plc

Eczacibasi Holding

Fabrica de Sanitarios de Anadia, S.A. (Sanitana)

Ceramica Catalano S.p.A.

Porcelanosa Group AIE

Jaquar Group

Saudi Ceramics Co.

Shanghai Acquacubic Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.

Eagle Ceramics Ltd.

