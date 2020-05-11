Computational Photography Market Size, Share 2020-2025 Global Analysis by Development, Scope, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast

Computational Photography Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.

Computational photography is the process of capturing digital image and applies various processing techniques that use digital computation instead of optical processes. The computational photography is done using digital cameras and especially through smartphones that includes automated settings for making better point-and-shoot abilities. It uses image processing algorithms to improve images by reducing motion blur and also adds simulated depth of field and refining colours, contrast, and light range. The HDR (High Dynamic Range) Imaging with panoramics is the popular computational photography that optimally combines information from multiple differently exposed pictures of overlapping and under exposed images.

Top Key Players Covered in this report –The major players in market are Apple (US), Samsung (South Korea), Nvidia (US), Qualcomm (US), Adobe (US), Nikon (Japan), Sony (Japan), LG (South Korea), Light (US), Canon (Japan).

Apple (US) is the leader in the computational photography market. The company designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players. Apple’s computational photography portfolio consists of iPhone 7 plus, iPhone 8, and iPhone X. The main feature of the iPhone 7 model is the new advanced camera system. It has a 12 MP front camera, optical image stabilization, and 7 MP FaceTime high-definition (HD) camera.

Computational Photography Market Competitive Analysis:

Computational Photography Market Report Highlights:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Computational Photography Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Global Computational Photography Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Computational Photography Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

