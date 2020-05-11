GLOBAL ENTERPRISE MOBILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market was valued at USD 5.79 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.96 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.84% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. A comprehensive EMM solution comprises of features that are required for mobile deployments, such as application and content-level control, on a single unified platform.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4313164

As more organizations adopt flexible policies, they are turning toward EMM to supersede the pitfalls of allowing personal devices to access corporate data. Enterprise mobility management (EMM) solutions are gaining prominence, owing to some of the major enterprise trends, such as bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, in which companies are allowing employees to use their devices for the enterprise-related work. Apart from this, the growth of mobile devices as the preferred medium of accessing the internet, enterprise data, and various other information is driving the penetration of mobile devices across enterprise space, further driving the demand for enterprise mobility management solutions.

– The dramatic shift of several applications to cloud and ease of access via mobile equipment has encouraged enterprises to enhance their capacity for real-time decisions making through EMM. This factor is likely to drive the market in the years to come. Increasing dependency on IT services for enterprise operations has reached saturation in recent years. Organizations are looking for alternative outsource non-core operations. As the dependency on mobile services for the day-to-day operations is growing, corporates are introducing mobile-based applications for the employees to benefit from the trend.

– With the growth in mobility, in enterprises, EMM solutions are poised to become centralized command centers for the way employees and devices connect to enterprise data and IT resources. In the current scenario, the demand among enterprises for capabilities that can facilitate in managing the growing number of mobile threats is rising.

– Furthermore, the penetration of these smart devices is expected to increase, owing to the rapid integration of IoT across various industries and sectors. However, costs associated with the deployment of mobility solutions can be high for a majority of small- to medium-size enterprises. Along with this, the up-gradation complexities while deploying EMM can challenge the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) refers to a set of individuals, procedures, and technology that concentrates on managing the mobile equipment, mobile computing solutions and more in a business context. In addition to addressing security concerns, EMM software also helps employees be more productive because IT departments can provide them with the applications and data they need to perform work-related tasks on mobile devices.

Key Market Trends

Demand in Manufacturing is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate

– Using mobile devices and mobile applications has drastically changed the way the manufacturing industry is operating its business processes. As with many other industries, manufacturers have to meet tight deadlines, adhere to organizational and/or industry-specific policies and adjust to razor-thin margins. Mobility management gives employees more access and visibility into the information, helping speed up production processes and cycles. It allows manufacturers to more seamlessly integrate tasks in order to improve operational efficiencies. Distributed order management, pricing, and fulfillment can all be handled through enterprise connectivity.

– Smart Manufacturing process focuses on role-based production and quality and materials management system. This helps in remotely accessing the information on the shop floor. Such solutions improve process visibility and decision making, therefore, refines employee productivity and process efficiency. For better functioning and usefulness there are certain solutions which can be deployed in manufacturing processes. They can be an Asset Tracking system, Supply Procurement System, Maintenance and Quality Control system and much more.

– Extensive use of mobile devices for manufacturing has been able to lure investments in the segment from major players, like Honeywell, who launched Skynax, a mobility management solution that can process instructions and receive back critical information regarding delivery, goods in transit, etc. In addition to this, government initiatives, such as the European Commission planning to digitize the traditional industry in a global fight to lead the knowledge economy is expected to augment the mobility demand in the manufacturing sector, in the region.

North America to Account for a Larger Share

– The United States is the most significant market for enterprise mobility management in North America. The country holds more than 80% of the market in the region. The high rate of adoption of mobility solutions in banking, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors is the primary source of demand for these solutions in the country. In the e-commerce (retail) sector, the BYOD policies, which are adopted by all the vendors to help their delivery personnel, in order to achieve quick-delivery times (a critical factor that defines the efficiency of e-commerce vendor) is creating a massive demand for managed mobility services, like mobile security and mobile device management.

– The bring your own device (BYOD) policies that are adopted by all the e-commerce vendors to help their delivery personnel, in order to achieve quick delivery times (a critical factor that defines the efficiency of an e-commerce vendor) is creating a massive demand for managed mobility services, like mobile security and mobile device management.

– While the number of breach incidents is less than 2017, the Identity Theft Resource Center saw a 126 percent increase in the number of records that contained sensitive personally identifiable information in 2018, which is expected to drive the demand for mobile security solutions across enterprises. These incidents have created a positive demand for enterprise mobility management in the country, especially for mobile security, as they are the most vulnerable endpoints that a hacker can attack to gain entry into an enterprise system. With growing awareness amongst the end-users, the demand for managed mobility services in the country is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The enterprise mobility management market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Companies working in this space are spending abundantly on research and development. Business strategies such as collaboration, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions have allowed EMM firms to stay competitive in the market. Many organizations believe in upgrading their current portfolio to attract their customers. In order to achieve an extremely sought-after competitive advantage, firms are looking at the solutions offered by enterprise mobility companies.

– January 2019 – Symantec Corp. announced a number of unique security enhancements and also the availability of SEP, CASB and WSS integrations with SEP Mobile, greatly enhancing the value proposition for Symantec customers by protecting mobile users and devices from a broader range of mobile use cases than is available from any other single vendor.

– January 2018 – IBM incorporated Watson to mobile device management. It is a part of IBM’s mobility strategy that comprises of goals around unified endpoint management.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– BlackBerry Limited

– Citrix Systems, Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Mobile Iron

– SAP SE

– Soti Inc.

– Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

– Ventraq Corporation

– Dell Technologies Inc.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/enterprise-mobility-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growth of Mobile Devices as the Preferred Medium of Accessing Internet, Enterprise Data, and Various Other Information

4.2.2 Rising BYOD Trend across End-user Industries

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cost Associated with EMM Deployment Upgradation Complexities

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solutions and Services

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.1.1 Device Management

5.1.1.2 Security Management

5.1.1.3 Application Management

5.1.1.4 Other Solutions

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 IT & Telecommunication

5.2.3 Manufacturing

5.2.4 Energy & Power

5.2.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 BlackBerry Limited

6.1.2 Citrix Systems, Inc.

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.5 Mobile Iron

6.1.6 SAP SE

6.1.7 Soti Inc.

6.1.8 Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

6.1.9 Ventraq Corporation

6.1.10 Dell Technologies Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4313164

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155