GLOBAL MASSIVE MULTIPLE-INPUT, MULTIPLE-OUTPUT (MIMO) MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

The Global Massive Multiple-input, Multiple-output (MIMO) Market was valued at USD 2.05 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 15.05 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 39.48% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– The massive multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) technology is the most recent iteration of antennas. With the wide range of advantages such as increased range and 3D beamforming, it is expected that these will rapidly expand the adoption rates of this technology, especially in the advanced telecommunication markets, like North America and Europe.

– However, in the case of much higher demand zones of Asia Pacific, this technology is still in the testing phase and is limited to top-end commercial applications only.

– In recent years, the exponentially growing mobile devices for commercial use, coupled with the trend of bring your own device (BYOD) to work have created an enormous demand for high-speed internet connections which is expected to further propel the growth of the market.

The evolution of LTE advanced and LTE advanced pro applications, have served the growing demand for high-speed internet connections for quite a long time now and stand to be the key technologies for implementing MIMO antennas in the current market scenario. However, with mobile network companies focusing on 5G preparedness, multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO) is expected to drive the growth of massive MIMO market over the forecast period.

MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output) is an antenna technology used for wireless communications in which multiple antennas are used at both the source (transmitter) and the destination (receiver). The antennas at each end of the communications circuit are combined to minimize errors and optimize data speed.

Multi-user MIMO is Expected to Witness High Growth

– The single-user MIMO has been a golden standard for antennas for a long period of time. But just like any other communications technology, SU-MIMO also has certain drawbacks. The major downside to single-user MIMO (SU-MIMO) is that the multiple streams of data must be sent or received between just one device at a time.

– But with the emergence of MU-MIMO, these issues were addressed leading to a technology that provides higher capacity gain and multiplexing gain along with higher data throughputs. The easy implementation of 3D beamforming that addresses the issues of wireless networks in high internet traffic areas and high-rise buildings is one of the factors that is enabling the rapid adoption of MU-MIMO in large metropolitan cities.

– With the rapidly increasing number of mobile 5G subscriptions across various regions of the world, it is expected to drive the massive multiple-input, multiple-output (MIMO) market forward during the forecast period.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– North America is considered one of the most advanced markets for mobile communications and MIMO technology in the world. According to Samsung, the total number of mobile subscribers in the US market alone exceed 300 million as of 2016, excluding IoT devices. This number is expected to grow by another 40 million with more than 70% of all subscribers using LTE by 2022.

– In the US, major players such as AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint account for nearly 95% of all subscriptions and with most of these companies investing heavily in 5G technology, massive MIMO is hence expected to witness an increased rate of adoption in this region during the forecast period.

– Moreover, collaborations between companies like Verizon and Ericsson, and T-Mobile and Sprint to implement massive MIMO technologies to future-proof their companies is also one of the major factors driving the growth of massive MIMO in this region.

The massive multiple-input, multiple-output (MIMO) market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many large players in the market operating in various international markets. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the major players adopting strategies like product innovation and mergers and acquisitions. Some of the major players in the market are Verizon Communications Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. among others.

– June 2019 – NEC Corporation and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced enhancements to their sales systems for accelerating the provision of 5G solutions to global markets. With this move, both companies will jointly establish a global sales system to strengthen their activities for proposing 5G solutions on a global scale

– May 2018 – T-Mobile Inc, acquired Sprint Communications. The USD 26 billion acquisition is expected to help T-Mobile to compete with companies like AT&T and Verizon. With support from Sprint, T-Mobile is expected to roll out a 5G network in America over the next few years.

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

– Verizon Communications Inc.

– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

– Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

– Nokia Corporation

– T-Mobile Inc.

– ZTE Corporation

