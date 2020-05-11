Massive Growth in Smart Greenhouse Market 2020, Focusing on top key players like Argus Control Systems Limited, Certhon Build B.V., Greentech Agro LLC, Heliospectra AB, International Greenhouse Company

The smart greenhouses offer self-regulating, micro-climate controlled environment for optimal plant growth. The different climatic conditions such as humidity, temperature, soil moisture, and others inside the greenhouse are monitored continuously. Smart greenhouses are equipped with sensors and actuators as key elements for this purpose. The advent of IoT and connected technologies and key developments by the companies further portray a favorable landscape for the smart greenhouse market in the coming years.

The major manufacturers covered in Smart Greenhouse Market are:

Argus Control Systems Limited, Certhon Build B.V., Greentech Agro LLC, Heliospectra AB, International Greenhouse Company, LOGIQS B.V., LumiGrow, Inc., Netafim Limited, Nexus Corporation, Rough Brothers, Inc.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report on Smart Greenhouse Market profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Smart Greenhouse market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study: