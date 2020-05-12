Air Purifier Market by Technology type, by Product type, Distribution Channel, End Use-Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2024

Air pollution leads to about 6.5 million deaths each year, making it the world’s fourth-largest threat to human health, according to a 2016 report by the International Energy Agency. Emerging economies experience the highest levels of pollution, particularly cities in India and China where growth in energy demand and pollution has gone hand-in-hand with economic growth. According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global air purifier market was valued at US$ 19,232 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of above 32.4% from 2018 to 2024, reaching US$ 182,101.1 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the air purifier market in 2017.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3640972

Rise in air pollution level drives the market growth driving the air purifier market across the globe

Air pollution is the emission of toxic elements into the atmosphere by natural or anthropogenic sources. These sources can be further differentiated into either mobile or stationary sources. Anthropogenic air pollution is often summarized as being mainly related to motorize street traffic (especially exhaust gases and tire abrasion). The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates 2.4 million fatalities due to air pollution every year. As intake of polluted air can have severe health effects such as asthma, COPD, or increased cardiovascular risks, most countries have strengthened laws to control the air quality and mainly focus on emissions from automobiles. Air quality in vehicle cabins is usually found to be worse than those typically found in homes or workplaces. Pollutants enter into the cabin via the ventilation system, also known as the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. Studies have shown that vehicle cabins commonly show concentrations of toxic gases such as carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), volatile organic compounds (VOC), and oxides of nitrogen (NOx) higher than safety limits set by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and World Health Organization (WHO). Inhibition of all these pollutants in the vehicle drives the growth of the air purifier market.

Air Purifier Market: Scope of the Report

The global air purifier market can be segmented on the basis of Technology type, Product type, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Region. Based on Technology type, the global air purifier market is further classified into HEPA Technology (High-Efficiency Particulate Air), Activated Carbon Technology, UV Technology, Negative Ion and Others. The HEPA Technology contributed the largest revenue in 2017 and is estimated to grow further during the forecast period. Based on Product type, the global air purifier market can be fragmented into Portable Air Purifiers, Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners, Electrostatic Precipitators, Smart air purifier, and others.

The Portable Air Purifier contributed the largest revenue in 2017 and is expected to witness the highest growth during the estimated period.

On the basis of Distribution Channels, the market can be segmented into the online distribution channel, offline distribution channel, Specialty stores, Departmental Stores and Others. The offline distribution channel contributed the largest revenue in 2017 and is expected to witness the highest growth during the estimated period. In terms of end users, the market is segmented as residential, commercial and industrial. The industrial end-user segment contributed the largest revenue in 2017 and is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global air purifier market in 2017 and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of 40.1% during 2018-2024.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into five parts namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East, Africa and Latin America.

Air Purifier Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global air purifier market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Camfil Group, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Eureka Forbes limited, Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Philips Electronics N.V., Sharp Corporation, Xiaomi Inc., Blueair AB, and others.

Market Segmentation: Global Air Purifier Market

By Technology

• HEPA Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air)

• Activated Carbon Technology

• UV Technology

• Negative Ion

• Others Vertical

By Product

• Portable Air Purifiers

• Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners

• Electrostatic Precipitators

• Smart air purifier

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Online Channel

• Offline Channel

• Departmental Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Others

In addition, the report provides an analysis of the air purifier market with respect to the following geographic segments:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Rest Of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o Finland

o Denmark

o Norway

o France

o U.K.

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LATAM

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• MEA

o GCC

o South Africa

o North Africa

o Rest of Middle-East and Africa

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/air-purifier-market-by-technology-type-by-product-type-distribution-channel-end-use-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2014-2024

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Report brief

2.1. Report Description

3. Executive Summary : Global Air Purifier Market

3.1. Market Outlook

3.2. Market CAGR Analysis By Region

3.3. Market Share Analysis

3.4. Global Air Purifier Market Absolute $ Opportunity By value (US$ Mn)

4. Air Purifier Market Introduction and Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Driver

4.3. Trends

4.4. Taxonomy

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

5. Consumer Voice

5.1. Voice Of Consumer

5.2. Brand Comparison

6. Global Air Purifier Market

6.1. Market Value in US$ Mn and Volume in Units Analysis, 2014(H)-2024(F)

6.2. Market Size, By Technology Type

6.3. Market Volume, By Technology Type

6.4. Market Size, By Product Type

6.5. Market Volume, By Product Type

6.6. Market Size, By Distribution Channel

6.7. Market Volume, By Distribution Channel

6.8. Market Size, By Application

6.9. Market Volume, By Application

6.10. Market Size, By Country

6.11. Market Volume, By Country

7. North America Air Purifier Market

7.1. Market Value in US$ Mn and Volume in Units Analysis, 2014(H)-2024(F)

7.2. Market Size, By Technology Type

7.3. Market Volume, By Technology Type

7.4. Market Size, By Product Type

7.5. Market Volume, By Product Type

7.6. Market Size, By Distribution Channel

7.7. Market Volume, By Distribution Channel

7.8. Market Size, By Application

7.9. Market Volume, By Application

7.10. Market Size, By Region

7.11. Market Volume, By Region

8. Europe Air Purifier Market Value in US$ Mn and Volume in Units Analysis, 2014(H)-2024(F)

8.1. Market Value in US$ Mn and Volume in Units Analysis, 2014(H)-2024(F)

8.2. Market Size, By Technology Type

8.3. Market Volume, By Technology Type

8.4. Market Size, By Product Type

8.5. Market Volume, By Product Type

8.6. Market Size, By Distribution Channel

8.7. Market Volume, By Distribution Channel

8.8. Market Size, By Application

8.9. Market Volume, By Application

8.10. Market Size, By Region

8.11. Market Volume, By Region

9. Asia Pacific Air Purifier Market

9.1. Increase in Total carbon dioxide emissions from fuel combustion drives the air purifier market in Asia Pacific region

9.2. China Air Purifier Market Outlook

9.2.1. China Air Purifier Market Analysis

9.2.2. Policy and regulation for air purifier in China

9.2.3. Competitive Pattern in China

9.3. Increase in deaths due to air pollution boosts the demand for the air purifier in India and China

9.4. Market Value in US$ Mn and Volume in Units Analysis, 2014(H)-2024(F)

9.5. Market Size, By Technology Type

9.6. Market Size, By Distribution Channel

9.7. Market Volume, By Distribution Channel

9.8. Market Size, By Application

9.9. Market Volume, By Application

9.10. Market Size, By Region

9.11. Market Volume, By Region

10. Middle East & Africa Air Purifier Market

10.1. Market Growth Analysis

10.2. Market Value in US$ Mn and Volume in Units Analysis, 2014(H)-2024(F)

10.3. Market Size, By Technology Type

10.4. Market Volume, By Technology Type

10.5. Market Size, By Product Type

10.6. Market Volume, By Product Type

10.7. Market Size, By Distribution Channel

10.8. Market Volume, By Distribution Channel

10.9. Market Size, By Application

10.10. Market Volume, By Application

10.11. Market Size, By Region

10.12. Market Volume, By Region

11. Latin America Air Purifier Market

11.1. Market Growth Analysis

11.2. Market Value in US$ Mn and Volume in Units Analysis, 2014(H)-2024(F)

11.3. Market Size, By Technology Type

11.4. Market Volume, By Technology Type

11.5. Market Size, By Product Type

11.6. Market Volume, By Product Type

11.7. Market Size, By Distribution Channel

11.8. Market Volume, By Distribution Channel

11.9. Market Size, By Application

11.10. Market Volume, By Application

11.11. Market Size, By Region

11.12. Market Volume, By Region

12. Company Profile Analysis

12.1. Honeywell International Inc.

12.2. Whirlpool Corporation

12.3. LG Corporation

12.4. Sharp Corporation

12.5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

12.6. Panasonic Corporation

12.7. Daikin Industries, Ltd

12.8. Camfil Group

12.9. Philips Electronics N.V.

12.10. 3M Company

12.11. Mann+Hummel

12.12. Fumex Inc.

12.13. Electrocorp

12.14. Eureka Forbes

12.15. SPX Flow

12.16. Blueair AB

12.17. IQAir

12.18. Coway Co., Ltd

12.19. Sunbeam Products, Inc.

12.20. Xiaomi Inc.

13. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3640972

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155