E-Paper Display Market 2020 Biggest Innovation with Top Key Players : E Ink, OED Technologies, Qualcomm, Liquavista, Plastic Logic, Pervasive Displays

E-paper display also known as electronic paper or electronic ink display. They are display devices that mimic the appearance of ordinary ink on paper. Unlike conventional backlit flat panel displays that emit light, electronic paper displays reflect light like paper. This may make them more comfortable to read, and provide a wider viewing angle than most light-emitting displays. An ideal e-paper display can be read in direct sunlight without the image appearing to fade.

E-Paper Display Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

E Ink

OED Technologies

Qualcomm

Liquavista

Plastic Logic

Pervasive Displays

LG Display

Gamma Dynamics

ITRI



Market by Type

Electrophoretic Display (EPD)

Electrowetting Display (EWD)

Electrofluidic Display (EFD)

Interferometric Modulator Display (IMOD)

Market by Application

E-Reader

Electronic Shelf Label

Others

The E-Paper Display market includes various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations.

E-Paper Display Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

