Educational Robot Market to see Booming Worldwide | Boyd Corporation, Aisoy Robotics, Hanson Robotics, Lego Group, Modular Robotics

Educational Robot market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 773.0 Mn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 3,386.5 Mn by 2027.

Various educational institutes are showing focus on the improvement in teaching STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) disciplines. STEM helps to learn these specific disciplines of Interdisciplinary learning. Educational robots help to improve the teaching methods for STEM disciplines. Educational robots have the high computing power and help to deliver STEM lessons to modern education. It helps to learn naturally and adopt the principle of computational thinking. Moreover, the DIY kits are boon for the educational robot markets. It enables to design and program and enhances the problem learning skills among STEM students.

Top Dominating Key Players: Boyd Corporation, Aisoy Robotics, Hanson Robotics, Lego Group, Modular Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., Robothink, Robotis, and Softbank Robotics, among others.

In developed countries, such as the US and the UK, the educational robot has gained immense popularity as the students in schools, universities, and other institutions are completely aware of the technologies. However, in developing countries of APAC and SAM, students lack the awareness of technology-driven learning. Several schools, universities, and coaching institutions are implementing learning through robots. As the robot developers are constantly upgrading their technologies to offer robust solutions, the adoption of educational robots is continuously increasing.

The reports cover key developments in the Educational Robot Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Educational Robot Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Vehicle Electrification market in the global market.

The report segments the global educational robot market as follows:

Global Educational Robot Market – By Type

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

Global Educational Robot Market – By Application

Primary Education

Secondary Education

Higher Education

Others

Educational Robot Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

